English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Buzzing Stocks | HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Bajaj Auto, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell

    Moneycontrol News
    October 17, 2022 / 06:56 AM IST
    Results on October 17 : ACC to be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 17. ACC, Can Fin Homes, Craftsman Automation, Heidelbergcement India, PVR, Tata Coffee, Tata Metaliks, RPG Life Sciences, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Indowind Energy, Bank of Maharashtra, Star Housing Finance, and Thangamayil Jewellery will be in focus as they declare their quarterly earnings on October 17.
    Results on October 17: ACC to be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 17. ACC, Can Fin Homes, Craftsman Automation, Heidelbergcement India, PVR, Tata Coffee, Tata Metaliks, RPG Life Sciences, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Indowind Energy, Bank of Maharashtra, Star Housing Finance, and Thangamayil Jewellery will be in focus as they declare their quarterly earnings on October 17.
    HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank reports 20% YoY growth in profit at Rs 10,606 crore with loan book growing 19%. The leading private sector lender has reported a 20% YoY growth in standalone profit at Rs 10,606 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. Net interest income grew by 18.9% to Rs 21,021.2 crore with loan book growing 19% compared to year-ago period. Asset quality improved further with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances falling 5 bps QoQ to 1.23% and net NPA fell 2 bps to 0.33% in Q2FY23.
    HDFC Bank: The leading private sector lender has reported a 20% YoY growth in standalone profit at Rs 10,606 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. Net interest income grew by 18.9% to Rs 21,021.2 crore with loan book growing 19% compared to year-ago period. Asset quality improved further with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances falling 5 bps QoQ to 1.23% and net NPA fell 2 bps to 0.33% in Q2FY23.
    Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts Q2 profit surges 64% to Rs 686 crore with operating profit rising 33.4% but margin contracts 20 bps YoY. The D-Mart retail chain operator clocked a 64.1% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 685.8 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, with revenue rising 36.6% to Rs 10,638.3 crore and EBITDA climbing 33.4% to Rs 892 crore compared to year-ago period, but margin fell 20 bps to 8.4 percent in Q2FY23 YoY.
    Avenue Supermarts: The D-Mart retail chain operator clocked a 64.1% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 685.8 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, with revenue rising 36.6% to Rs 10,638.3 crore and EBITDA climbing 33.4% to Rs 892 crore compared to year-ago period, but margin fell 20 bps to 8.4 percent in Q2FY23 YoY.
    Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises to acquire SIBIA Analytics for an undisclosed amount. The company will acquire SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services, a Kolkata-based advanced analytics and machine learning company, for an undisclosed amount.
    Adani Enterprises: The company will acquire SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services, a Kolkata-based advanced analytics and machine learning company, for an undisclosed amount.
    Inox Wind: Inox Wind to consider raising funds via NCDs under private placement basis on October 19. The company said its board of directors on October 19 to consider raising of funds through issuance of securities including but not limited to non-convertible securities under private placement basis within the overall borrowing limits.
    Inox Wind: The company said its board of directors on October 19 to consider raising of funds through issuance of securities including but not limited to non-convertible securities under private placement basis within the overall borrowing limits.
    L&T Infotech: L&T Infotech Q2 profit rises 7.2% to Rs 679.8 crore QoQ, with constant currency revenue growth at 4.6%. The IT services company recorded consolidated profit at Rs 679.8 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, up 7.2%% sequentially, with revenue rising 6.9% to Rs 4,836.7 crore and EBIT climbing 7.8% to Rs 780.9 crore. Revenue in dollar terms grew by 3.6% QoQ to $601 million and constant currency revenue growth stood at 4.6% QoQ.
    L&T Infotech: The IT services company recorded consolidated profit at Rs 679.8 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, up 7.2%% sequentially, with revenue rising 6.9% to Rs 4,836.7 crore and EBIT climbing 7.8% to Rs 780.9 crore. Revenue in dollar terms grew by 3.6% QoQ to $601 million and constant currency revenue growth stood at 4.6% QoQ.
    Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto Q2 profit tanks 16% to Rs 1,719.4 crore on high base. Revenue jumps 16.4%. The company has reported a 15.7% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,719.4 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 as the profit in Q2FY22 was boosted by exceptional income. Revenue grew by 16.4% to Rs 10,202.7 crore, while EBITDA jumped 25% to Rs 1,749.6 crore and margin expanded by 120 bps YoY to 17.2% in Q2FY23.
    Bajaj Auto: The company has reported a 15.7% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,719.4 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 as the profit in Q2FY22 was boosted by exceptional income. Revenue grew by 16.4% to Rs 10,202.7 crore, while EBITDA jumped 25% to Rs 1,749.6 crore and margin expanded by 120 bps YoY to 17.2% in Q2FY23.
    Shree Cement: Shree Cement Q2 profit falls 67% to Rs 189.6 crore on higher fuel cost. Revenue jumps 18%. The cement company has reported a 67.2% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit at Rs 189.6 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, dented by weak operating performance and higher fuel cost. Revenue from operations grew by 17.9% YoY to Rs 3,780.9 crore in Q2FY23. At the operating level, EBITDA plunged 41.7% to Rs 523.3 crore hit by higher power & fuel cost, and freight & forwarding expenses. Margin tanked 1,420 bps to 13.8% compared to year-ago period. Numbers missed analysts' estimates.
    Shree Cement: The cement company has reported a 67.2% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit at Rs 189.6 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, dented by weak operating performance and higher fuel cost. Revenue from operations grew by 17.9% YoY to Rs 3,780.9 crore in Q2FY23. At the operating level, EBITDA plunged 41.7% to Rs 523.3 crore hit by higher power & fuel cost, and freight & forwarding expenses. Margin tanked 1,420 bps to 13.8% compared to year-ago period. Numbers missed analysts' estimates.
    Tata Elxsi: Tata Elxsi Q2 profit jumps 39% to Rs 174.2 crore, revenue grows 28%. The company has recorded a 39.3% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 174.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by topline. Revenue grew by 28.2% YoY to Rs 763.2 crore in Q2FY23.
    Tata Elxsi: The company has recorded a 39.3% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 174.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by topline. Revenue grew by 28.2% YoY to Rs 763.2 crore in Q2FY23.
    Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon gets project worth Rs 702 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation. The road construction company has received project worth Rs 702 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation. The completion period for the said project is 26 months.
    Dilip Buildcon: The road construction company has received project worth Rs 702 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation. The completion period for the said project is 26 months.
    Ahluwalia Contracts (India): Ahluwalia Contracts bags order worth Rs 110.7 crore from Assam government. The company has secured order from Government of Assam office for additional construction work of new medical college & hospital, Bongaigaon (Assam) worth Rs 110.67 crore. The order inflow during the FY23 stands at Rs 3,011.76 crore, till date.​ ACC to be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 17.
    Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The company has secured order from Government of Assam office for additional construction work of new medical college & hospital, Bongaigaon (Assam) worth Rs 110.67 crore. The order inflow during the FY23 stands at Rs 3,011.76 crore, till date.​
    ZEE Entertainment Enterprises: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises shareholders approve merger with Sony Pictures Networks India. Equity shareholders of the company have given a approval to the proposed merger of ZEE and BangIa Entertainment with and into Culver Max Entertainment, formerly Sony Pictures Networks India. ZEE already had received an approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the merger on October 4, and also received approvals from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in July 2022.
    ZEE Entertainment Enterprises: Equity shareholders of the company have given a approval to the proposed merger of ZEE and BangIa Entertainment with and into Culver Max Entertainment, formerly Sony Pictures Networks India. ZEE already had received an approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the merger on October 4, and also received approvals from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in July 2022.
    Oberoi Realty: Oberoi Realty reports 19.5% YoY growth in Q2FY23 profit led by increase in income from joint ventures; revenue declines 9%. The real estate company recorded a 19.5% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 318.62 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, led by increase in income from joint ventures against significantly low income in year-ago period. Revenue declined 8.7% YoY to Rs 688.6 crore in the quarter ended September FY23.
    Oberoi Realty: The real estate company recorded a 19.5% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 318.62 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, led by increase in income from joint ventures against significantly low income in year-ago period. Revenue declined 8.7% YoY to Rs 688.6 crore in the quarter ended September FY23.
    Birla Corporation: Birla Corporation turns successful bidder for Marki Barka coal mines in Madhya Pradesh. The company has been declared as the successful bidder for Marki Barka coal mines in Madhya Pradesh, by the Government of India.
    Birla Corporation: The company has been declared as the successful bidder for Marki Barka coal mines in Madhya Pradesh, by the Government of India.
    Olectra Greentech: Olectra Greentech, GSRTC mutually cancel order for additional 50 buses. The company and Gujrat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) have mutually decided not to proceed with the additional 50 buses order. Olectra had initially bagged an order for supply of 50 electric buses from GSRTC which has been already supplied as on date, and later GSRTC issued a Letter of Award to Olectra for additional 50 buses.
    Olectra Greentech: Olectra Greentech, GSRTC mutually cancel order for additional 50 buses. The company and Gujrat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) have mutually decided not to proceed with the additional 50 buses order. Olectra had initially bagged an order for supply of 50 electric buses from GSRTC which has been already supplied as on date, and later GSRTC issued a Letter of Award to Olectra for additional 50 buses.
    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Adani Agri Logistics secures contract from FCI to build silo complexes. Adani Agri Logistics, the subsidiary of Adani Logistics, has received a Letter of Award from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), to build silo complexes at various locations across the country. Adani Agri Logistics will develop and operate silo complexes at Kanpur, Gonda and Sandila in Uttar Pradesh and Katihar in Bihar. This is in line with the Government of India’s objective of modernizing India's storage infrastructure, creating a total silo storage capacity of 3.5 lakh MT.
    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Adani Agri Logistics, the subsidiary of Adani Logistics, has received a Letter of Award from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), to build silo complexes at various locations across the country. Adani Agri Logistics will develop and operate silo complexes at Kanpur, Gonda and Sandila in Uttar Pradesh and Katihar in Bihar. This is in line with the Government of India’s objective of modernizing India's storage infrastructure, creating a total silo storage capacity of 3.5 lakh MT.
    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank gets board approval for merger of Ujjivan Financial Services with itself. The bank said the board has given its approval for the scheme of amalgamation of Ujjivan Financial Services into and with the bank. The proposed Scheme is subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India, and exchanges.
    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank said the board has given its approval for the scheme of amalgamation of Ujjivan Financial Services into and with the bank. The proposed Scheme is subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India, and exchanges.
    NBCC (India): NBCC (India) bags business of Rs 162 crore in September. The company has secured the total business of Rs 162.08 crore in September.
    NBCC (India): The company has secured the total business of Rs 162.08 crore in September.
    Narayana Hrudayalaya: Narayana Hrudayalaya arm to acquire ENT in Cayman. Subsidiary Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI) at Cayman Islands has entered into share purchase agreement to acquire the entire outstanding 50,000 ordinary shares of ENT in Cayman (EICL), a Cayman Islands resident company. EICL provides complete diagnosis and treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions.
    Narayana Hrudayalaya: Subsidiary Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI) at Cayman Islands has entered into share purchase agreement to acquire the entire outstanding 50,000 ordinary shares of ENT in Cayman (EICL), a Cayman Islands resident company. EICL provides complete diagnosis and treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions.
    Aditya Birla Money: Aditya Birla Money Q2 profit grows 51% YoY to Rs 9.7 crore, revenue rises 18.5%. The company has reported a 51% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 9.7 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against profit of Rs 6.4 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue grew by 18.5% YoY to Rs 68.2 crore in same period.
    Aditya Birla Money: The company has reported a 51% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 9.7 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against profit of Rs 6.4 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue grew by 18.5% YoY to Rs 68.2 crore in same period.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 06:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.