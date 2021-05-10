MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: HDFC, Avenue Supermarts, DCB Bank and others that will be in focus today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the bell.

Moneycontrol News
May 10, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST
Results on May 10 | Artemis Medicare Services, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Dai-Ichi Karkaria, DE Nora India, Escorts Finance, Ganges Securities, Gayatri Tissue & Papers, HFCL, HSIL, Inspirisys Solutions, Intellect Design Arena, JMC Projects (India), Nutricircle, Oriental Aromatics, Onesource Ideas Venture, Paushak, PPAP Automotive, Sangam Renewables, Satia Industries, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, TTI Enterprise, Venky's (India) and Zydus Wellness will release quarterly scorecard on May 10.
Results on May 10 | Artemis Medicare Services, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Dai-Ichi Karkaria, DE Nora India, Escorts Finance, Ganges Securities, Gayatri Tissue & Papers, HFCL, HSIL, Inspirisys Solutions, Intellect Design Arena, JMC Projects (India), Nutricircle, Oriental Aromatics, Onesource Ideas Venture, Paushak, PPAP Automotive, Sangam Renewables, Satia Industries, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, TTI Enterprise, Venky's (India) and Zydus Wellness will release quarterly scorecard on May 10.
DCB Bank | The bank reported higher profit at Rs 77.9 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 68.8 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income fell to Rs 311.2 crore from Rs 323.7 crore YoY.
DCB Bank | The bank reported higher profit at Rs 77.9 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 68.8 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income fell to Rs 311.2 crore from Rs 323.7 crore YoY.
Avenue Supermarts | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 414.2 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 271.5 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 7,411.7 crore from Rs 6,255.9 crore YoY.
Avenue Supermarts | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 414.2 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 271.5 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 7,411.7 crore from Rs 6,255.9 crore YoY.
Bandhan Bank | The bank reported sharply lower profit at Rs 103 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 517.3 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income climbed to Rs 1,757 crore from Rs 1,680 crore YoY.
Bandhan Bank | The bank reported sharply lower profit at Rs 103 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 517.3 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income climbed to Rs 1,757 crore from Rs 1,680 crore YoY.
CSB Bank | The bank reported profit at Rs 42 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 59.7 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income jumped to Rs 275 crore from Rs 157.5 crore YoY.
CSB Bank | The bank reported profit at Rs 42 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 59.7 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income jumped to Rs 275 crore from Rs 157.5 crore YoY.
Thyrocare Technologies | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.75 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 1.6 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 146.84 crore from Rs 101.44 crore YoY.
Thyrocare Technologies | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.75 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 1.6 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 146.84 crore from Rs 101.44 crore YoY.
IDFC First Bank | The bank reported sharply higher profit at Rs 127.81 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 71.54 crore in Q4Y20, net interest income rose to Rs 1,960.26 crore from Rs 1,699.98 crore YoY.
IDFC First Bank | The bank reported sharply higher profit at Rs 127.81 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 71.54 crore in Q4Y20, net interest income rose to Rs 1,960.26 crore from Rs 1,699.98 crore YoY.
Jubilant Pharmova | Subsidiary Jubilant Pharma received a favorable and unanimous judgment from the United States Court of Appeals summarily affirming Jubilant's earlier favorable rulings from the US Patent Office (PTAB) and the US International Trade Commission (ITC). These two rulings by the Appellate Court deny the appeals filed by Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.
Jubilant Pharmova | Subsidiary Jubilant Pharma received a favourable and unanimous judgment from the United States Court of Appeals summarily affirming Jubilant's earlier favourable rulings from the US Patent Office (PTAB) and the US International Trade Commission (ITC). These two rulings by the Appellate Court deny the appeals filed by Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.
Housing Development Finance Corporation | HDFC sold 44,12,000 equity shares (or 0.62 percent of total paid up equity) in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, to foreign partner ERGO International AG, after the direction of Reserve Bank of India to reduce shareholding in HDFC ERGO to 50 percent or below.
Housing Development Finance Corporation | HDFC sold 44,12,000 equity shares (or 0.62 percent of total paid up equity) in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, to foreign partner ERGO International AG, after the direction of Reserve Bank of India to reduce shareholding in HDFC ERGO to 50 percent or below.
Maruti Suzuki India | The maintenance shutdown, which was till the May 9, is being extended till the May 16, 2021 keeping in view the current pandemic situation. Some activities will continue in the plants, said the company which informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has taken the same decision.
Maruti Suzuki India | The maintenance shutdown, which was till the May 9, is being extended till the May 16, 2021 keeping in view the current pandemic situation. Some activities will continue in the plants, said the company which informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has taken the same decision.
T T | The company cancelled MOU for sale of spinning mill assets located at Rajula, Gujarat, to Resilient Cotspin, Bhavnagar, Gujarat.
TT | The company cancelled MOU for sale of spinning mill assets located at Rajula, Gujarat, to Resilient Cotspin, Bhavnagar, Gujarat.
Nitin Spinners | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 42.85 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.51 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 511.58 crore from Rs 380.1 crore YoY.
Nitin Spinners | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 42.85 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.51 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 511.58 crore from Rs 380.1 crore YoY.
Navin Fluorine International | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 74.8 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 272.7 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 336.4 crore from Rs 276.6 crore YoY.
Navin Fluorine International | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 74.8 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 272.7 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 336.4 crore from Rs 276.6 crore YoY.
UltraTech Cement | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 1,775.23 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3,240.23 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 14,405.61 crore from Rs 10,854.48 crore YoY.
UltraTech Cement | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 1,775.23 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3,240.23 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 14,405.61 crore from Rs 10,854.48 crore YoY.
Everest Industries | The company appointed Pramod Nair as Chief Financial Officer, who has 14 years of rich experience in managing finance primarily in FMCG companies.
Everest Industries | The company appointed Pramod Nair as Chief Financial Officer, who has 14 years of rich experience in managing finance primarily in FMCG companies.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: May 10, 2021 07:20 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.