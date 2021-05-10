Buzzing Stocks: HDFC, Avenue Supermarts, DCB Bank and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 10 | Artemis Medicare Services, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Dai-Ichi Karkaria, DE Nora India, Escorts Finance, Ganges Securities, Gayatri Tissue & Papers, HFCL, HSIL, Inspirisys Solutions, Intellect Design Arena, JMC Projects (India), Nutricircle, Oriental Aromatics, Onesource Ideas Venture, Paushak, PPAP Automotive, Sangam Renewables, Satia Industries, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, TTI Enterprise, Venky's (India) and Zydus Wellness will release quarterly scorecard on May 10.

DCB Bank | The bank reported higher profit at Rs 77.9 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 68.8 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income fell to Rs 311.2 crore from Rs 323.7 crore YoY.

Avenue Supermarts | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 414.2 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 271.5 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 7,411.7 crore from Rs 6,255.9 crore YoY.

Bandhan Bank | The bank reported sharply lower profit at Rs 103 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 517.3 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income climbed to Rs 1,757 crore from Rs 1,680 crore YoY.

CSB Bank | The bank reported profit at Rs 42 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 59.7 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income jumped to Rs 275 crore from Rs 157.5 crore YoY.

Thyrocare Technologies | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.75 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 1.6 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 146.84 crore from Rs 101.44 crore YoY.

IDFC First Bank | The bank reported sharply higher profit at Rs 127.81 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 71.54 crore in Q4Y20, net interest income rose to Rs 1,960.26 crore from Rs 1,699.98 crore YoY.

Jubilant Pharmova | Subsidiary Jubilant Pharma received a favourable and unanimous judgment from the United States Court of Appeals summarily affirming Jubilant's earlier favourable rulings from the US Patent Office (PTAB) and the US International Trade Commission (ITC). These two rulings by the Appellate Court deny the appeals filed by Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.

Housing Development Finance Corporation | HDFC sold 44,12,000 equity shares (or 0.62 percent of total paid up equity) in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, to foreign partner ERGO International AG, after the direction of Reserve Bank of India to reduce shareholding in HDFC ERGO to 50 percent or below.

Maruti Suzuki India | The maintenance shutdown, which was till the May 9, is being extended till the May 16, 2021 keeping in view the current pandemic situation. Some activities will continue in the plants, said the company which informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has taken the same decision.

TT | The company cancelled MOU for sale of spinning mill assets located at Rajula, Gujarat, to Resilient Cotspin, Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Nitin Spinners | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 42.85 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.51 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 511.58 crore from Rs 380.1 crore YoY.

Navin Fluorine International | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 74.8 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 272.7 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 336.4 crore from Rs 276.6 crore YoY.

UltraTech Cement | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 1,775.23 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3,240.23 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 14,405.61 crore from Rs 10,854.48 crore YoY.