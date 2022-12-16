Buzzing Stocks | HDFC AMC, Wipro, HPCL, and others in news today

Wipro: Wipro signs multi-year digital transformation partnership with Finastra in the Middle East. The IT services company has announced a partnership with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to drive digital transformation for corporate banks in the Middle East. This multi-year engagement, aligned with the region's vision to rapidly digitize and bolster cross-border trade, will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra’s trade finance solutions in the region.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Kravis Investment Partners II LLC offloads shares in Nykaa. Foreign investor Kravis Investment Partners II LLC has sold 3.67 crore shares in the Nykaa operator via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 171 per share. The stake sold was worth Rs 629 crore.

Sapphire Foods India: Promoter sells 6.1% stake in Sapphire Foods India. Promoter entity Sapphire Foods Mauritius has offloaded 39 lakh shares in Sapphire Foods, one of the largest franchisees of Yum! Brands Inc in the subcontinent, via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,347.24 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 525 crore. Investor WWD Ruby also sold 28.59 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,347 per share. However, PI Opportunities Fund I, Kotak Funds India Midcap Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Government of Singapore, Fidelity Funds India Focus Fund, and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 40.72 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,347 per share.

HDFC Asset Management Company: LIC raises stake in HDFC AMC by buying additional 2.03% shares. Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stake in the asset management company by buying additional 2.03% stake via open market transactions. LIC upped stake in HDFC AMC to 9.053%, from 7.024%.

Max India: Porinju Veliyath buys half a percent stake in Max India. Ace investor Porinju Veliyath bought 2.3 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares bought at an average price of Rs 100.31 per share.

Repco Home Finance: Apax Global Alpha offloads 0.58% stake in Repco Home Finance. Apax Global Alpha sold 3.64 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 243.68 per share. Apax Global Alpha held 2.12% stake or 13.29 lakh shares in the company as of September 2022.

Deepak Fertilisers: Deepak Fertilisers announces demerger of mining chemicals & fertiliser businesses. The company has announced demerger of its mining chemicals & fertiliser businesses. The board members of Smartchem Technologies (STL), a subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers, approved a corporate restructuring plan with the objective of unlocking growth potential of each of the businesses. They approved demerger of the TAN Business (mining chemicals) from STL to Deepak Mining Services (DMSPL) and amalgamation of Mahadhan Farm Technologies (MFTPL) with STL.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd: HPCL gets board nod for borrowing up to Rs 10,000 crore on a private placement basis. The board members approved a proposal for borrowing through further issuance of non-convertible debentures, bonds, or notes, etc. up to Rs 10,000 crore on a private placement basis in the domestic market and/or in the overseas market.

Kajaria Ceramics: Kajaria Ceramics arm forms JV with UAE firm to expand business. The company has executed a joint venture agreement between subsidiary Kajaria International DMCC, UAE, and AL Rathath Marble Factory LLC, UAE. The joint venture will run the business of glazed vitrified tiles, sanitaryware/bathware products, marbles, granites, natural stones and allied products in UAE through a company namely Kajaria RMF Trading LLC, UAE, by way of 50:50 ratio.

Himatsingka Seide: Himatsingka Seide to raise Rs 608 crore via equity, NCDs. The company said its board members have approved issuance of securities in one or more tranches worth up to $13 million or Rs 108 crore, and issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 500 crore, to identified investors.

SJVN: SJVN subsidiary announces financial closure for 1,000 MW solar power project in Rajasthan. Subsidiary SJVN Green Energy has accomplished a major milestone of financial closure of its 1,000 MW solar power project under execution at Bikaner, Rajasthan. EPC contract of this project has been awarded to Tata Power Solar Systems, and total cost of the project is Rs 5,723.59 crore. The project is being financed at a debt equity ratio of 80:20.