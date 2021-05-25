Buzzing Stocks: Grasim, Bajaj Electricals, MGL and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 25: Bajaj Electricals, Thermax, Alkem Laboratories, AIA Engineering, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Astrazeneca Pharma India, Bayer Cropscience, Emami, Fortis Malar Hospitals, GATI, GeeCee Ventures, Goldiam International, Godawari Power & Ispat, Hercules Hoists, Igarashi Motors, Indoco Remedies, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Kirloskar Brothers, Laxmi Organic Industries, Mukand Engineers, Mukand, Mukta Arts, NCL Research & Financial Services, Newgen Software Technologies, Polyplex Corporation, Precision Camshafts, Ramco Systems, Stove Kraft, Transport Corporation Of India, TTK Prestige, TVS Srichakra, Valiant Organics, VIP Industries, Vardhman Textiles and Zuari Global.

Grasim Industries: The company posted a 35.7 percent jump in its Q4 net profit to Rs 480.2 crore versus Rs 353.8 crore. Revenue was up 18.4% to Rs 4,394.2 crore versus Rs 3,712.1 crore in the year-ago.

Cipla: Roche India and Cipla announced the launch of Roche’s Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India priced at Rs 59,750 per dose for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company said it has framed a COVID-19 related stress resolution mechanism in accordance with the RBI’s recently announced relief measures.

Amara Raja Batteries: Clarios will sell 1.71 crore shares of the company for $174 million. The floor price is fixed at Rs 746 per share.

JK Paper: The company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share.

Bannari Amman Sugars: The company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share.

GMM Pfaudler: The company commenced manufacturing operations at its facility at Vatva near Ahmedabad on May 24, 2021.

Punjab National Bank: Ashutosh Choudhury, General Manager (empanelled as Chief General Manager) has assumed the office of Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO) of the bank w.e.f. May 24, 2021.

Indian Bank: Bank Board Bureau has recommended Shanti Lal Jain for the position of MD & CEO of the bank.

Lakshmi Machine Works: The company recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

Mahanagar Gas: Standalone net profit was down 2 percent to Rs 212.8 crore against Rs 217.2 crore in the previous quarter. Standalone revenue was up 7.7 percent at Rs 717.6 crore against Rs 666.4 crore QoQ. Standalone EBITDA slipped 0.2 percent to Rs 316.1 crore against Rs 316.7 crore in Q3 FY21.

Bal Pharma: The company launched Favipiravir formulation under the brand name BALflu in the Indian market.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 16 percent to Rs 51.86 crore from Rs 61.95 crore, while revenue fell to Rs 501.03 crore from Rs 566.85 crore, YoY.

Greenply Industries: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Greenply Sandila Pvt Ltd for the manufacturing of plywood and its allied products.