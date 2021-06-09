Buzzing Stocks: Glenmark, NIIT, Videocon Industries and others that will be in focus today

Results on June 9: GAIL India, Bata India, Bajaj Healthcare, BCL Industries, Dynamic Cables, Gayatri Highways, GSS Infotech, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Munjal Auto Industries, Shivam Autotech, Star Cement, Taneja Aerospace, and TeamLease Services.

Bandhan Bank: Reserve Bank of India granted approval for re-appointment of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank, for a period of three years, with effect from July 10, 2021.

Engineers India: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 24.92 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 119.68 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,131.9 crore from Rs 864.38 crore YoY.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company announced interim data of 503 patients from its Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) study on Favipiravir in India.

Wonderla Holidays: The company reported loss of Rs 4.87 crore in Q4FY21 against profit of Rs 1.56 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 33.30 crore from Rs 42.42 crore YoY.

Welspun Corp: The company received multiple orders of approximately 164 KMT valuing close to Rs 1,725 crore.

Galaxy Surfactants: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 78.68 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 62.80 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 783.52 crore from Rs 656.65 crore YoY.

Talbros Automotive Components: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 27.43 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 0.27 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 157.63 crore from Rs 91.63 crore YoY.

Videocon Industries: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Vedanta Group subsidiary Twin Star Technologies’ resolution plan for Videocon Industries and 12 other companies of the Videocon Group.

Shemaroo Entertainment: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 2.18 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 13.99 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 77.63 crore from Rs 122.74 crore YoY.

NIIT: France-based financial services company Societe Generale acquired 8,54,589 equity shares in NIIT (0.6% of total paid up equity) at Rs 279.29 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Astra Microwave Products: Quant Mutual Fund bought 6.02 lakh equity shares in Astra Microwave Products (0.69% of total paid up equity) at Rs 159.14 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

UFO Moviez India: P5 Asia Holding Investments (Mauritius) sold 4,36,117 equity shares in UFO Moviez at Rs 94.11 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.