MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: Zee Entertainment, Faze Three, HDFC AMC, and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment: Invesco drags Zee to NCLT over delay in EGM date for Punit Goenka ouster.
Adani Green: The company will acquire 40 MW solar asset in Odisha for an enterprise value of Rs 219 crore.
Adani Green: The company will acquire 40 MW solar asset in Odisha for an enterprise value of Rs 219 crore.
Faze Three Ltd | Ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia bought 4.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 288.80 per share, and Ajay Anand acquired 2.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 288.20 per share, whereas Salim Pyarali Govani sold 7,34,184 equity shares in the company at Rs 288.92 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Faze Three | Ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia bought 4.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 288.80 per share, and Ajay Anand acquired 2.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 288.20 per share, whereas Salim Pyarali Govani sold 7,34,184 equity shares in the company at Rs 288.92 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
HDFC AMC | Foreign promoter Standard Life Investments sold 1,06,50,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,873.79 per share, whereas T Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund acquired 15,19,557 equity shares at Rs 2,871.05 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
HDFC AMC | Foreign promoter Standard Life Investments sold 1,06,50,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,873.79 per share, whereas T Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund acquired 15,19,557 equity shares at Rs 2,871.05 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Karur Vysya Bank | Olympus India Holdings sold 2.1 crore equity shares in the bank at Rs 46.62 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Karur Vysya Bank | Olympus India Holdings sold 2.1 crore equity shares in the bank at Rs 46.62 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Representative image
Glenmark Pharma: The company received marketing approval for Ryaltris Nasal Spray in 13 countries across EU.
Just Dial | Nalanda India Equity Fund sold 10,18,295 equity shares in the company at Rs 990.01 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Just Dial | Nalanda India Equity Fund sold 10,18,295 equity shares in the company at Rs 990.01 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Max Healthcare Institute | Veritas Funds Plc on behalf of Veritas Asian Fund acquired 52 lakh shares in the company at Rs 350 per share, SBI Mutual Fund bought 4,28,57,000 shares at same price, and HDFC Mutual Fund purchased 57 lakh shares at same price. However, promoter Kayak Investments Holding Pte Ltd sold 6,02,19,498 equity shares in the company at Rs 350 per share, and 2,42,30,377 equity shares at Rs 350.13 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Max Healthcare Institute | Veritas Funds Plc on behalf of Veritas Asian Fund acquired 52 lakh shares in the company at Rs 350 per share, SBI Mutual Fund bought 4,28,57,000 shares at same price, and HDFC Mutual Fund purchased 57 lakh shares at same price. However, promoter Kayak Investments Holding sold 6,02,19,498 equity shares in the company at Rs 350 per share, and 2,42,30,377 equity shares at Rs 350.13 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Sunteck Realty | Tata Mutual Fund - Money Market Fund bought 11 lakh shares in the company at Rs 465.12 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Sunteck Realty | Tata Mutual Fund - Money Market Fund bought 11 lakh shares in the company at Rs 465.12 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Indian Overseas Bank | Indian Overseas Bank is taken out of the Prompt Corrective Action Framework by the RBI.
Indian Overseas Bank | Indian Overseas Bank is taken out of the Prompt Corrective Action Framework by the RBI.
IndiaMART InterMESH | The company has made an additional investment of Rs 10 crore to acquire 7 percent stake in Mobisy Technologies (MTPL). The total shareholding of the company in MTPL, post this investment, would be 15.98 percent.
IndiaMART InterMESH | The company has made an additional investment of Rs 10 crore to acquire 7 percent stake in Mobisy Technologies (MTPL). The total shareholding of the company in MTPL, post this investment, would be 15.98 percent.
Nahar Industrial Enterprises | CRISIL assigned long term rating for company's bank loan facilities at A-/Stable and short term rating at A2+.
Nahar Industrial Enterprises | CRISIL assigned long term rating for company's bank loan facilities at A-/Stable and short term rating at A2+.
Ashoka Buildcon | The company further acquired balance 40 percent stake in Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road (ABSRPL) for Rs 2 lakh. ABSRPL is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company post the acquisition.
Ashoka Buildcon | The company further acquired balance 40 percent stake in Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road (ABSRPL) for Rs 2 lakh. ABSRPL is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company post the acquisition.
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals | Promoter Ashish Rajanibhai Patel picked 31,000 equity shares in the company via open market transaction on September 27, increasing shareholding to 5.16 percent from 5 percent earlier.
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals | Promoter Ashish Rajanibhai Patel picked 31,000 equity shares in the company via open market transaction on September 27, increasing shareholding to 5.16 percent from 5 percent earlier.
JK Cement | The company has undertaken upgradation of clinker Line 3 at JK Cement Works, Nimbahera Unit. With this the clinker capacity of Line 3 stands increased to 6,500 tonnes per day (TPD), from 5,000 TPD.
JK Cement | The company has undertaken upgradation of clinker Line 3 at JK Cement Works, Nimbahera Unit. With this the clinker capacity of Line 3 stands increased to 6,500 tonnes per day (TPD), from 5,000 TPD.
Persistent Systems | US subsidiary acquire Software Corporation and its affiliate Fusion360. The company also entered into an agreement with Shree Infosoft, India to acquire its business. Along with this transaction, its US subsidiary will acquire certain assets from Shree Partners LLC, USA, parent company of Shree Infosoft.
Persistent Systems | US subsidiary acquire Software Corporation and its affiliate Fusion360. The company also entered into an agreement with Shree Infosoft, India to acquire its business. Along with this transaction, its US subsidiary will acquire certain assets from Shree Partners LLC, USA, parent company of Shree Infosoft.
Blue Dart Express | The company announced its general price increase, effective from January 2022. The average shipping price increase will be 9.6 percent compared to 2021.
Blue Dart Express | The company announced its general price increase, effective from January 2022. The average shipping price increase will be 9.6 percent compared to 2021.
Indag Rubber | The company approved sale of 15 lakh equity shares of joint venture company SUN Mobility EV Infra, to joint venture partner EPIC Mobility Technologies Pte Ltd.
Indag Rubber | The company approved sale of 15 lakh equity shares of joint venture company SUN Mobility EV Infra, to joint venture partner EPIC Mobility Technologies Pte Ltd.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Sep 30, 2021 07:18 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.