Buzzing Stocks: Zee Entertainment, Faze Three, HDFC AMC, and other stocks in news today

Zee Entertainment: Invesco drags Zee to NCLT over delay in EGM date for Punit Goenka ouster.

Adani Green: The company will acquire 40 MW solar asset in Odisha for an enterprise value of Rs 219 crore.

Faze Three | Ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia bought 4.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 288.80 per share, and Ajay Anand acquired 2.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 288.20 per share, whereas Salim Pyarali Govani sold 7,34,184 equity shares in the company at Rs 288.92 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

HDFC AMC | Foreign promoter Standard Life Investments sold 1,06,50,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,873.79 per share, whereas T Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund acquired 15,19,557 equity shares at Rs 2,871.05 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Karur Vysya Bank | Olympus India Holdings sold 2.1 crore equity shares in the bank at Rs 46.62 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Glenmark Pharma: The company received marketing approval for Ryaltris Nasal Spray in 13 countries across EU.

Just Dial | Nalanda India Equity Fund sold 10,18,295 equity shares in the company at Rs 990.01 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Max Healthcare Institute | Veritas Funds Plc on behalf of Veritas Asian Fund acquired 52 lakh shares in the company at Rs 350 per share, SBI Mutual Fund bought 4,28,57,000 shares at same price, and HDFC Mutual Fund purchased 57 lakh shares at same price. However, promoter Kayak Investments Holding sold 6,02,19,498 equity shares in the company at Rs 350 per share, and 2,42,30,377 equity shares at Rs 350.13 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Sunteck Realty | Tata Mutual Fund - Money Market Fund bought 11 lakh shares in the company at Rs 465.12 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Indian Overseas Bank | Indian Overseas Bank is taken out of the Prompt Corrective Action Framework by the RBI.

IndiaMART InterMESH | The company has made an additional investment of Rs 10 crore to acquire 7 percent stake in Mobisy Technologies (MTPL). The total shareholding of the company in MTPL, post this investment, would be 15.98 percent.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises | CRISIL assigned long term rating for company's bank loan facilities at A-/Stable and short term rating at A2+.

Ashoka Buildcon | The company further acquired balance 40 percent stake in Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road (ABSRPL) for Rs 2 lakh. ABSRPL is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company post the acquisition.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals | Promoter Ashish Rajanibhai Patel picked 31,000 equity shares in the company via open market transaction on September 27, increasing shareholding to 5.16 percent from 5 percent earlier.

JK Cement | The company has undertaken upgradation of clinker Line 3 at JK Cement Works, Nimbahera Unit. With this the clinker capacity of Line 3 stands increased to 6,500 tonnes per day (TPD), from 5,000 TPD.

Persistent Systems | US subsidiary acquire Software Corporation and its affiliate Fusion360. The company also entered into an agreement with Shree Infosoft, India to acquire its business. Along with this transaction, its US subsidiary will acquire certain assets from Shree Partners LLC, USA, parent company of Shree Infosoft.

Blue Dart Express | The company announced its general price increase, effective from January 2022. The average shipping price increase will be 9.6 percent compared to 2021.