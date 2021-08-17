Buzzing Stocks: Exxaro Tiles, Windlas Biotech, Lupin and other stocks in news today

Exxaro Tiles | Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold 2,57,235 equity shares in the company at Rs 127.67 per share, and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte sold 2,54,380 equity shares at Rs 127.07 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Krsnaa Diagnostics | Birla Sun Life Insurance Company acquired 2.3 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,023.34 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Spencer's Retail | Welspun Multiventures LLP bought 5,21,565 equity shares in the company at Rs 104.5 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Windlas Biotech | ICICI Trading Account sold 1,22,350 equity shares in the company at Rs 417.62 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

KNR Constructions | Promoter Kamidi Yashoda sold 20 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 286.76 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Apex Frozen Foods | Navodya Enterprises sold 4,46,842 equity shares in the company at Rs 265.63 per share and SPV Traders offloaded 4 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 269.79 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Indian Terrain Fashions | SBI Mutual Fund sold 1.77 lakh equity shares in the company through open market transaction on August 13, reducing shareholding to 5.31 percent from 5.74 percent.

Satin Creditcare Network | The company announced the resignation of Giridhari Behera as Chief Risk Officer.

HLE Glascoat | ICRA has upgraded rating to A (for long-term facilities) and A2+ (for short-term facilities) with a stable outlook.

Lupin | The company received tentative approval from USFDA for Brivaracetam tablets, which are indicated for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients four years of age and older.

Star Paper Mills | The company announced resignation of Sandeep Rastogi as CFO with a notice period of 3 months.

Suven Life Sciences | Suven Life Sciences announced Phase 3 clinical trial of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine), a 5-HT6 antagonist for treatment of agitation and aggression in Alzheimer's type dementias'.