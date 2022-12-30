English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Bajaj Fin May Underperform | Digant Haria, GreenEdge Wealth
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Buzzing Stocks | Eicher Motors, Welspun India, NDTV, HG Infra and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Rakesh Patil
    December 30, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
    Eicher Motors: The parent company of Royal Enfield will make strategic investment of 50 million euro in Spanish electric mobility company, Stark Future SL. This investment will pave the way for a long term partnership in collaborative research and development in electric motorcycles, technology sharing, technical licensing, and manufacturing.
    Eicher Motors: The parent company of Royal Enfield will make strategic investment of 50 million euro in Spanish electric mobility company, Stark Future SL. This investment will pave the way for a long term partnership in collaborative research and development in electric motorcycles, technology sharing, technical licensing, and manufacturing.
    Poonawalla Fincorp: Promoter entity Rising Sun Holdings has bought additional 2.19% stake in Poonawalla Fincorp via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company increased to 62.05%, up from 59.86% earlier.
    Poonawalla Fincorp: Promoter entity Rising Sun Holdings has bought an additional 2.19% stake in Poonawalla Fincorp via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company increased to 62.05%, up from 59.86% earlier.
    The challenge: finding and refining an idea at the intersection of air circulation, wokefulness, fatherhood, and small production budgets.
    Elin Electronics: The electronics manufacturing services provider will list shares on the BSE and NSE on December 30. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 247 per share.
    KFin Technologies: Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte has sold 10 lakh shares (0.6% stake) in the technology-driven financial services platform via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 365.04 per share. Morgan Stanley held 1.45% stake in the company before listing of shares on Thursday.
    KFin Technologies: Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte has sold 10 lakh shares (0.6% stake) in the technology-driven financial services platform via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 365.04 per share. Morgan Stanley held 1.45% stake in the company before listing of shares on Thursday.
    New Delhi Television: Gautam Adani to control nearly 65% stake in NDTV post stake sale by founders. Billionaire Gautam Adani will control 64.71% stake in NDTV as founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have decided to transfer 27.26% stake in in the company to Adani. Adani via RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial already held more than 37% in NDTV after an open offer and an earlier acquisition of a company owned by the founders. After this transaction, founders will hold 5% stake in NDTV.
    NDTV: LTS Investment Fund sold 9.09 lakh shares (1.4% stake) in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 339.03 per share. As of December 23, it had reduced its shareholding in the company to 5.08%, from 7.42% earlier.
    Representative image
    Welspun India: The company has picked up 26% stake in Clean Max Thanos (CTPL) to get renewable energy under captive structure, as a part of ESG journey. It has paid Rs 3.8 crore for 26% stake in CTPL to Cleanmax Group, and the remaining 74% shareholding is held by Cleanmax Group. CTPL will set up a renewable energy project under hybrid policy of the Gujarat government and the company’s Vapi factory will acquire renewable energy from the proposed project of CTPL.
    Representative Image
    HG Infra Engineering: The company has received the Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the road project in Haryana. The company will construct 6-lane greenfield Karnal ring road under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Haryana on hybrid annuity mode (HAM) within 730 days, and the bid project cost is Rs 997.11 crore.
    Representative image
    Tata Power Company: The company has raised Rs 1,000 crore via allotment of 10,000 non-convertible debentures. These NCDs will be listed on WDM segment of BSE.
    Satin Creditcare Network: Satin Creditcare Network reports Q1 profit at Rs 60 crore against loss. Net interest income increases more than 3-fold. The company recorded profit at Rs 60 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against loss of Rs 71 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. Net interest income increased more than 3-fold to Rs 512 crore in Q1FY23 against Rs 157 crore in Q1FY22, but assets under management declined 0.85% to Rs 6,389 crore YoY. The year-ago quarter was affected by second Covid wave.
    Satin Creditcare Network: The microfinance institution has received the second tranche of Rs 25 crore, against conversion of 41.02 lakh fully convertible warrants from private equity firm Florintree Ventures LLP, an entity belonging to non-promoter group. The investment will support Satin in its planned expansion, portfolio growth and its efforts in increasing financial inclusion through its operations in 23 states. After the second tranche, the total investment by Florintree stands at Rs 50 crore, with the balance amount of Rs 50 crore to be paid by July 2023.
    Supreme Petrochem | CMP: Rs 688 | The scrip was down 3 percent after the company reported a 53% year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 59.64 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue from operations grew by 3.7% YoY to Rs 1,234.6 crore during the same quarter.
    Supreme Petrochem: The company has increased its EPS production facility at Manali plant from the existing 24,000 TPA to 33,000 TPA. It has completed EPS production facility revamp programme / commissioning trials at said plant in Tamil Nadu.
    Craftsman Automation: Marina III Singapore exits Craftsman Automation; India Acorn ICAV, ADIA, White Oak pick 3.3% stake. Investor Marina III (Singapore) Pte Limited exited the auto ancillary company by selling entire shareholding of 11.56 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 3,200 per share. However, White Oak Capital Management Consultants LLP bought 1.28 lakh shares, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority purchased 2.4 lakh shares and India Acorn ICAV bought 3.33 lakh shares at an avearge price of Rs 3,200 per share.
    Craftsman Automation: The auto ancillary company is going to acquire 76% stake in aluminium cylinder heads manufacturer DR Axion India for Rs 375 crore. After completion of the transaction, DR Axion India will be a subsidiary of the company. The acquisition is expected to be completed before March 31, 2023.
    Reliance Retail. (Representative image)
    Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures subsidiary Reliance Consumer Products will acquire 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company, for Rs 74 crore, and make an open offer to acquire upto 26%. The capital infusion by Reliance Consumer Products will help drive the growth and expansion of Lotus into a comprehensive confectionery, cocoa, chocolate derivatives and related products manufacturer. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
    Rakesh Patil
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #stocks in focus #Stocks in News #stocks in the news #Stocks to Watch
    first published: Dec 30, 2022 07:33 am