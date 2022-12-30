Buzzing Stocks | Eicher Motors, Welspun India, NDTV, HG Infra and others in news today

Eicher Motors: The parent company of Royal Enfield will make strategic investment of 50 million euro in Spanish electric mobility company, Stark Future SL. This investment will pave the way for a long term partnership in collaborative research and development in electric motorcycles, technology sharing, technical licensing, and manufacturing.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Promoter entity Rising Sun Holdings has bought an additional 2.19% stake in Poonawalla Fincorp via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company increased to 62.05%, up from 59.86% earlier.

Elin Electronics: The electronics manufacturing services provider will list shares on the BSE and NSE on December 30. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 247 per share.

KFin Technologies: Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte has sold 10 lakh shares (0.6% stake) in the technology-driven financial services platform via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 365.04 per share. Morgan Stanley held 1.45% stake in the company before listing of shares on Thursday.

NDTV: LTS Investment Fund sold 9.09 lakh shares (1.4% stake) in the company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 339.03 per share. As of December 23, it had reduced its shareholding in the company to 5.08%, from 7.42% earlier.

Welspun India: The company has picked up 26% stake in Clean Max Thanos (CTPL) to get renewable energy under captive structure, as a part of ESG journey. It has paid Rs 3.8 crore for 26% stake in CTPL to Cleanmax Group, and the remaining 74% shareholding is held by Cleanmax Group. CTPL will set up a renewable energy project under hybrid policy of the Gujarat government and the company’s Vapi factory will acquire renewable energy from the proposed project of CTPL.

HG Infra Engineering: The company has received the Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the road project in Haryana. The company will construct 6-lane greenfield Karnal ring road under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Haryana on hybrid annuity mode (HAM) within 730 days, and the bid project cost is Rs 997.11 crore.

Tata Power Company: The company has raised Rs 1,000 crore via allotment of 10,000 non-convertible debentures. These NCDs will be listed on WDM segment of BSE.

Satin Creditcare Network: The microfinance institution has received the second tranche of Rs 25 crore, against conversion of 41.02 lakh fully convertible warrants from private equity firm Florintree Ventures LLP, an entity belonging to non-promoter group. The investment will support Satin in its planned expansion, portfolio growth and its efforts in increasing financial inclusion through its operations in 23 states. After the second tranche, the total investment by Florintree stands at Rs 50 crore, with the balance amount of Rs 50 crore to be paid by July 2023.

Supreme Petrochem: The company has increased its EPS production facility at Manali plant from the existing 24,000 TPA to 33,000 TPA. It has completed EPS production facility revamp programme / commissioning trials at said plant in Tamil Nadu.

Craftsman Automation: The auto ancillary company is going to acquire 76% stake in aluminium cylinder heads manufacturer DR Axion India for Rs 375 crore. After completion of the transaction, DR Axion India will be a subsidiary of the company. The acquisition is expected to be completed before March 31, 2023.