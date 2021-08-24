Buzzing Stocks: Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, JSW Steel and other stocks in news today

Sical Logistics | Fifth meeting of the committee of creditors has been scheduled on August 25 through video conferencing.

Nandan Denim | Brickworks Ratings India has revised the outlook of the rating of long-term facilities of the company.

KPI Global | The company has successfully commissioned new capacity of 5.44 MW (DC) at its existing solar power plant at Village-Sudi & Tancha, Ta-Amod, District- Bharuch.

Atul Auto | The Credit Rating Agency, CRISIL, has assigned CRISIL A-/ Stable (Downgraded from CRISIL A/ Stable) to long-term bank facilities and CRISIL A2+ (Downgraded from CRISIL Al) to short-term bank facilities of the company.

Sanghvi Movers | ICRA upgraded the long-term rating to ICRA A from ICRA A- and also upgraded short-term rating to ICRA A1 from ICRA A2-.

Eicher Motors | Re-appoints Siddhartha Lal as managing director of the company with effect from May 1, 2021.

NR Agarwal Industries | Production at Unit 2 (Writing & Printing) of the company has been temporarily shut down due to lack of market orders.

JSW Steel | ICRA upgraded the rating of long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures to ICRA AA with stable outlook.

Maruti Suzuki | The Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a fine of Rs 200 crore on Maruti Suzuki India for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars.