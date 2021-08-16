MARKET NEWS

English
Buzzing Stocks: Devyani International, Sobha, Future Retail and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST
Devyani International: The company will list its equity shares on the bourses on August 16. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 90 per equity share.
ONGC | Representative image
ONGC: The company's profit fell to Rs 4,334.8 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 6,734 crore in Q4FY21, revenue increased to Rs 23,021.6 crore from Rs 21,189 crore QoQ.
GLENMARK PHARMA
Glenmark Pharma: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 306.5 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 254 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 2,965 crore from Rs 2,344.8 crore YoY.
APOLLO HOSPITALS
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: The company reported profit at Rs 500.68 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 226.24 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,760.2 crore from Rs 2,171.5 crore YoY.
Source: Reuters
Future Retail: The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 1,147.13 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 561.95 crore in Q1FY21, consolidated revenue increased to Rs 1,415.7 crore from Rs 1,358.1 crore YoY.
SREI Infrastructure: The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 971.05 crore in Q1FY22 against profit of Rs 23.01 crore in Q1FY21, revenue fell to Rs 809.5 crore from Rs 1,214.9 crore YoY.
SOBHA
Sobha: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 1.08 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 0.66 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 51.2 crore from Rs 35 crore YoY.
File image
SpiceJet: The company reported loss at Rs 729.1 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 593.4 crore in Q1FY21, revenue surged to Rs 1,089.7 crore from Rs 514.7 crore YoY.
Sun TV Network: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 389.8 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 282.8 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 810.1 crore from Rs 606.1 crore YoY.
petronet_lng1
Petronet LNG: The company reported higher profit at Rs 635.6 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 623 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 8,598 crore from Rs 7,575 crore QoQ.
Indraprastha Gas: The company reported lower profit at Rs 244.3 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 331 crore in Q1FY21, revenue fell to Rs 1,257.4 crore from Rs 1,550.6 crore QoQ.
Godrej Industries: Adi Godrej stepped down from Godrej Industries' Board; Nadir Godrej will take over as Chairman and MD.
Windlas_BIotech
Windlas Biotech: The company will list its equity shares on the bourses on August 16. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 460 per equity share.
Exxaro Tiles: The company will list its equity shares on the bourses on August 16. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 120 per equity share.
Ruchi Soya Industries: The company reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 173.5 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 12.3 crore in Q1FY21, revenue shot up to Rs 5,266.2 crore from Rs 3,043.1 crore YoY.
SJVN: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 342.13 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 303.9 crore in Q1FY21, revenue fell to Rs 662.5 crore from Rs 673.7 crore YoY.
amara raja
Amara Raja Batteries: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 124.10 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 62.49 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,886.17 crore from Rs 1,151.22 crore YoY.
chemicals
Bodal Chemicals: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 28.8 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 20.17 crore in Q1FY21, revenue surged to Rs 421.8 crore from Rs 117.8 crore YoY.
PC Jeweller: The company loss at Rs 65.6 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 73.5 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 246.8 crore from Rs 60.9 crore YoY.
Krebs Biochem: Brescon Ventures sold 2.25 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 149.07 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Max India: Rajasthan GLOBAL Securities acquired 9,76,083 equity shares in the company at Rs 70.85 per share and Shilpa Porinju Veliyath bought 3 lakh shares at Rs 70 per share on the NSE. However, Ashish Dhawan sold 32,60,256 equity shares in the company at Rs 70.44 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Websol Energy System: Mckinley Capital Measa Fund OEIC bought 1.75 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 68.85 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.​
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 16, 2021 08:04 am

