Buzzing Stocks: ZEE, Delta Corp, HFCL, Tata Motors and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST
Results on October 12 | Bhansali Engineering Polymers, GM Breweries, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Ind Bank Housing, JTL Infra, and DRC Systems India will announce its quarterly earnings on October 12.
Delta Corp | The company posted consolidated loss at Rs 22.57 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 54.91 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 74.72 crore from Rs 38.37 crore YoY.
Avenue Supermarts | The operator of hypermarkets chain D-Mart, entered the list of top 15 most valued companies by market capitalisation as its m-cap topped Rs 3 lakh crore-mark as the stock jumped to a fresh record high.
HCL Technologies | The company has expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to jointly launch healthcare and life sciences solutions for customers.
HFCL | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 85.94 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 53.32 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,122.05 crore from Rs 1,054.32 crore YoY.
Tata Motors | Group global wholesales in Q2 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,51,689 vehicles, higher by 24 percent, as compared to Q2 FY21.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Invesco Developing Markets Fund, Zee Entertainment’s largest shareholder with an ownership interest of nearly 18%, on October 11 released an open letter to Zee shareholders, outlining the urgent need for independent perspectives on the company’s Board of Directors.
Bharat Dynamics | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 37.60 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 8.44 percent from 10.49 percent earlier.
Srei Infrastructure Finance | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 11 said that it has decided to retain the three-member advisory committee of two Srei Group companies--Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited and Srei Equipment Finance Limited.
PI Industries | The company has executed two joint venture agreements with Polymath Holdings, LLC for undertaking the business of manufacturing and selling the products for bio chemistry processes and bio chemical enabled pharmaceutical intermediates.
Schaeffler India | The company on October 28, will consider sub-division of equity shares.
Tata Metaliks | The company reported lower profit at Rs 54.62 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 82.20 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 644.84 crore from Rs 519.63 crore YoY.
Krsnaa Diagnostics | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 12.52 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 34.12 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 108.26 crore from Rs 240.7 crore YoY.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The bank reported gross loan book at Rs 14,508 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 13,890 crore in Q2FY21, total deposits increased to Rs 14,090 crore from Rs 10,743 crore YoY.
Ashoka Buildcon | Special purpose vehicle Ashoka Khairatunda Barwa Adda Road, for the project of six laning of Khairatunda to Barwa Adda section of NH-2 in Jharkhand under NHDP Phase-V on Hybrid Annuity Mode, received a Provisional Certificate for completion of 36.40 KMs out of total project highway length of 40.33 KMs.
Inox Wind | Neomile Corporate Advisory sold 14,91,494 equity shares in the company at Rs 107.62 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Jainam Ferro Alloys | Hem Securities acquired 86,000 equity shares and Preeti Garg bought 66,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 71.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures | Clearwater Capital Partners Singapore Fund IV Private LTD-FCCB sold 7,52,60,786 equity shares in the company at Rs 5.59 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Kewal Kiran Clothing | Nalanda India Fund sold 7 lakh shares in the company at Rs 1,052.19 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Sharika Enterprises | The company has received a contract to design, supply, install, commission and maintain feeder automation system as part of distribution management system (DMS) to improve the reliability of the power distribution in Jammu and Kashmir. The contract has been awarded by General Electric Company's India Entity GE T&D India as an associate partner, and is valued at Rs 42.10 crore.
first published: Oct 12, 2021 07:14 am

