Buzzing Stocks | Dabur, IRCTC, IndiGO, SpiceJet and others in news today

IRCTC: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has bought additional 2.27 percent stake in IRCTC, during October 17 and December 16 this year, via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in IRCTC increased to 7.278 percent, from 5.005 percent earlier.

NBCC India: The company has received contract for construction of new multi-storied quarter complex from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation. NBCC India will construct 100 numbers of quarters by demolishing the existing 224 numbers quarters at Bhoinager, Bhubaneswar. The order value is Rs 69.3 crore.

Housing Development Finance Corporation: The mortgage lender has increased its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 35 basis points, with effect from December 20. It is adjustable rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked on retail prime lending rate.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala will be selling up to 20.28 lakh shares (1.07 percent stake) in the company on December 20-21 via offer for sale. It also has an an option to additionally sell up to 9.71 lakh shares (0.51 percent) in case of oversubscription of OFS issue. Another promoter Shapoorji Pallonji and Company will also sell 47.33 lakh shares (2.50 percent) in Sterling on same days, with an option to additionally sell up to 22.66 lakh shares (1.19 percent) via OFS. The floor price of the offer will be Rs 270 per share.

InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet: The domestic air passenger traffic in current calendar year (January-November) increased by 52.19 percent to 11.05 crore, and in November, the same rose by 11.06 percent to 1.16 crore compared to same period last year, according to data released by the aviation regulator DGCA. InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo's market share dropped to 55.7 percent in November 2022, from 56.7 percent in October 2022, but SpiceJet market share was up at 7.5 percent from 7.3 percent in same period, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Dabur India: Promoters are likely to sell shares worth Rs 800 crore via block deals on December 20. The block deals are likely at 4 percent discount to current market price Rs 589 per share, CNBC-Awaaz reported.

Vikas Lifecare: The company's material subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions has received the technical advisory contract from Dornier Group GmbH. Genesis will provide technical advisory for optimization of battery storage systems for distribution grid applications for Dornier Group's ongoing project in Mali, Africa.

Ipca Laboratories: The company has acquired further 6.53 percent stake in Trophic Wellness (TWPL). TWPL is engaged in manufacturing and marketing several SKUs of neutraceuticals under the brand name “Nutricharge”. With the above shares, the company now holds 58.88 percent shareholding in TWPL.

Share India Securities: The company has completed the sale of its entire stake in Share India Commodity Brokers after obtaining the valuation report and other requisite approvals. Consequently 'Share India Commodity Brokers would cease to be associate of the company.