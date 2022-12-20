English
    Buzzing Stocks | Dabur, IRCTC, IndiGO, SpiceJet and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 20, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST
    IRCTC: Life Insurance Corporation buys additional 2.27% stake in IRCTC. Life Insurance Corporation of India has bought additional 2.27% stake in IRCTC, during October 17 and December 16 this year, via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in IRCTC increased to 7.278%, from 5.005% earlier.
    NBCC India: NBCC India bags construction order worth Rs 69 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation. The company has received contract for construction of new multi-storied quarter complex from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation. The company will construct 100 numbers of quarters by demolishing the existing 224 numbers quarters at Bhoinager, Bhubaneswar. The order value is Rs 69.3 crore.
    Housing Development Finance Corporation: HDFC raises retail prime lending rate. HDFC increased its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 35 basis points, with effect from December 20. Its adjustable rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked on retail prime lending rate.
    Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter plans to sell 1.58% stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy via offer for sale. Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala will be selling up to 20.28 lakh shares (1.07% stake) in the company on December 20-21 via offer for sale. It also has an an option to additionally sell up to 9.71 lakh shares (0.51%) in case of oversubscription of OFS issue. Another promoter Shapoorji Pallonji and Company will also sell 47.33 lakh shares (2.50%) in Sterling on same days, with an option to additionally sell up to 22.66 lakh shares (1.19%) via OFS. The floor price of the offer will be Rs 270 per share.
    InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet: IndiGo market share declines to 55.7% in November, SpiceJet market share increases to 7.5% MoM. The domestic air passenger traffic in current calendar year (January-November) increased by 52.19% to 11.05 crore, and in November, the same rose by 11.06% to 1.16 crore compared to same period last year. InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo's market share dropped to 55.7% in November 2022, from 56.7% in October 2022, but SpiceJet market share was up at 7.5% from 7.3% in same period, reports CNBC-TV18.
    Dabur India: Promoters likely to sell Rs 800 crore shares in Dabur India via block deals. Promoters are likely to sell shares worth Rs 800 crore via block deals on December 20, and the block deals are likely at 4% discount to current market price Rs 589 per share, reports CNBC-Awaaz.
    Vikas Lifecare: Vikas Lifecare arm gets technical advisory contract from Dornier Group GmbH. Material subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions has received the technical advisory contract from Dornier Group GmbH. Genesis will provide technical advisory for optimization of battery storage systems for distribution grid applications for Dornier Group's ongoing project in Mali, Africa.
    Ipca Laboratories: Ipca Laboratories buys additional 6.53% stake in Trophic Wellness. The company has acquired further 6.53% stake in Trophic Wellness (TWPL). TWPL is engaged in manufacturing and marketing several SKUs of neutraceuticals under the brand name “Nutricharge”. With the above shares, the company now holds 58.88% shareholding in TWPL.
    Share India Securities: Share India Securities completes entire stake sale in Share India Commodity Brokers. The company has completed the sale of its entire stake in Share India Commodity Brokers after obtaining the valuation report and other requisite approvals. Consequently 'Share India Commodity Brokers would cease to be associate of the company.
    SEPC: SEPC to consider fund raising via rights issue on December 27. The company said the board of directors on December 27 will consider a proposal to raise funds by issue of equity shares on rights basis to the existing shareholders of the company.
