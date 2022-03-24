Buzzing Stocks | Zee Entertainment, Colgate-Palmolive, Zomato, others in news today

Colgate-Palmolive (India): The company's board meeting will be held on March 28 to consider declaration of interim dividend, if any.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Invesco Developing Markets Fund, Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ largest shareholder, on March 23 said it had decided not to pursue an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to add six independent directors as Zee’s merger with Sony will achieve the fund’s aim of strengthening board oversight.

Zomato: The food delivery giant informed about dissolution of its step-down subsidiary Zomato Canada Inc.

Ruchi Soya Industries: The company's follow-on public offer will open for subscription on March 24.

Piramal Enterprises: The company's board on March 28 will consider the issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 50 crore along with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 325 crore. The total size is Rs 375 crore, on a private placement basis.

Affle (India): The company will make an investment in Talent Unlimited Online Services Private Limited (Bobble AI) through rights issue. The board has decided to subscribe fully to the rights offer for Series C CCPS and equity shares of Bobble AI. Further, it has also been decided to subscribe to the rights offer for at least 50 percent of Series C1 CCPS. The aggregate investment for all the subscriptions of rights offer will be to the maximum amount of Rs 132.92 crore.

Filatex India: The company's board on March 29 will consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

CSB Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Pralay Mondal as interim Managing Director and CEO of CSB Bank. The appointment will be for a period of three months with effect from April 1, 2022, or till the appointment of a regular managing director and CEO in the bank, whichever is earlier.

Modella Woollens: Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.05 percent stake in the company through open market transactions. With this LIC's stake in the company stands at 17.4 percent, down from 19.4 percent earlier.

GPT Infraprojects: The company has bagged an order valued at Rs 118 crore. This contract has gone to a joint venture where GPT holds 51 percent control.

Godrej Agrovet: The company has made an additional investment of Rs 25 crore in subsidiary Godrej Maxxmilk, through a rights issue of 7.35 lakh equity shares.

Poddar Pigments: The company started off commercial production at its newly set-up manufacturing facility at Greater Sitapura Industrial Park, Jaipur. The unit has been set up to manufacture additive and colour masterbatches and engineering plastic compounds and the total installed capacity will get enhanced from 14,400 MTPA to 18,000 MTPA for the company.

Triveni Turbine: Subsidiary Triveni Turbines DMCC has signed an agreement for acquisition of 70 percent equity shares of TSE Engineering Pty Ltd (TSE). TSE is registered under the laws of South Africa and is engaged in high precision engineering repairs and servicing of machinery in sugar and other industrial plants in South African Development Community (SADC) region.

Kohinoor Foods: Kamal Deep Chawla, CFO of the company, has resigned voluntarily, due to some personal reasons from the board of the company.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The company's board on March 29 will consider the interim dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company.

Nelco: Nelco and Omnispace announced strategic cooperation agreement to enable and distribute 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN), direct-to-device satellite services. The collaborative effort will expand the reach of 5G using satellite communication throughout India and South Asia.