Buzzing Stocks: Coforge, HFCL, JMC Projects and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 11 | Siemens, Alembic, Andhra Paper, BASF India, Bliss GVS Pharma, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Firstsource Solutions, Godrej Consumer Products, Granules India, Huhtamaki India, Kalpataru Power Transmission, KEC International, Linde India, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Matrimony.com, Neuland Laboratories, Orient Abrasives, Pervasive Commodities, Remedium Lifecare, Savani Financials, Shreyans Industries, Solid Containers, Stovec Industries, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics, Transcorp International, Ultracab (India), and Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility will release quarterly earnings on May 11.

Coforge | Axis Mutual Fund through its Axis Long Term Equity Fund acquired 6,17,284 equity shares in Coforge at Rs 3,240, whereas promoter HULST B V sold 19 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 3,242.26 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences | Classic Opportunities Fund ULIF 033 16 12 09 CLAOPPFND 107 acquired 2,57,823 equity shares in Solara Active at Rs 1,552.05 per share, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 1.94 lakh equity shares and Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund 3.9 lakh shares in the company at Rs 1,552.05 per share. However, Pronomz Ventures LLP sold 1,99,588 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,552.05 per share and TPG Growth IV SF PTE Ltd sold 1,36,495 equity shares at Rs 1,557.26 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

HFCL | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 84.67 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 5.78 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,391.4 crore from Rs 663.19 crore YoY.

JMC Projects | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 41.44 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 54.76 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,392.22 crore from Rs 976.28 crore YoY. The company approved the appointment of Azad Shaw as a Chief Financial Officer.

HSIL | The company reported profit at Rs 33.02 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3.38 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 633.21 crore from Rs 461.03 crore YoY.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 447.89 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 197.55 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 1,640.76 crore from Rs 1,969.09 crore YoY.

Paushak | The company reported higher profit at Rs 11.01 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.37 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 38.74 crore from Rs 29.28 crore YoY.

Nxtdigital | The company has entered into an agreement with SITI Networks, one of the largest multi-system operators in the country, for sharing of its infrastructure facility through Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) platform.