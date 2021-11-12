Buzzing Stocks: Coal India, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel and other stocks in news today

Results on November 12 | Coal India, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Amara Raja Batteries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Ashok Leyland, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Bharat Forge, Burger King, Force Motors, Glenmark Pharma, Motherson Sumi Systems, NALCO, NBCC, Paras Defence, and Suzlon Energy among 767 companies that will release September quarter earnings on November 12.

Results on November 13 | Ashoka Buildcon, Godrej Industries, Ipca Labs, JK Cement, PNC Infratech, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Shalimar Paints, Sterling and Wilson Solar, Thyrocare Technologies, and Vivimed Labs among 485 companies that will announce September quarter earnings on November 13.

APL Apollo Tubes | DSP Mutual Fund acquired 14,72,076 equity shares in the company at Rs 900 per share, however, promoter Rahul Gupta sold 15.01 lakh shares at Rs 900.32 per share, and promoter entity APL Infrastructure offloaded 30,01,870 equity shares at Rs 900.04 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Patel Integrated Logistics | Promoter entity PATEL Holdings sold 5,94,832 equity shares in the company at Rs 2.75 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Tata Steel | The company recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 12,547.7 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,665.1 crore in Q2FY21, revenue shot up to Rs 60,282.8 crore from Rs 38,939.9 crore YoY.

RailTel Corporation of India | The Content on Demand (COD) contract awarded to Margo Networks for providing COD service in all Mail/Express and Suburban trains and all Wi-Fi enabled Railway Stations on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis for 10 years has been terminated by RailTel due to non-performance by the contractor.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 286.3 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 323.2 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 2,232.8 crore from Rs 2,533.7 crore YoY. The board approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The company reported higher profit at Rs 270.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 94 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,978.8 crore from Rs 1,722.7 crore YoY.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 97.88 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 73.92 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 593.01 crore from Rs 443.56 crore YoY.

Bilcare | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 23.39 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 0.97 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 203.53 crore from Rs 151.65 crore YoY.

Heranba Industries | The company reported higher profit at Rs 45.6 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 37.7 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 353.4 crore from Rs 349.18 crore YoY.

NHPC | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,386.81 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,300.4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 2,940.63 crore from Rs 2,899.56 crore YoY.

The New India Assurance Company | The company reported higher total income at Rs 8,995.35 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 7,501.27 crore in Q2FY21, profit fell to Rs 127.43 crore from Rs 555.60 crore YoY.

JBM Auto | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 25.30 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 20.49 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 752.72 crore from Rs 517.35 crore YoY.

Jayaswal Neco Industries | The company recorded profit at Rs 112.84 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 195.21 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,596.84 crore from Rs 905.82 crore YoY.