Buzzing Stocks: Reliance Industries, CMS Info Systems, SBI and other stocks in news today

Reliance Industries: Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, (RNESL) a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% shareholding in Faradion Limited for an enterprise value of 100 million pound. In addition, RNESL will also invest 25 million pound as growth capital to accelerate commercial roll out. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

CMS Info Systems | The company will list on the bourses on December 31. The final issue price is fixed at Rs 216 per share.

Essar Shipping | India Opportunities Growth Fund Ltd - Pinewood Strategy sold 20 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 11 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Pioneer Embroideries | Investors - Amit Ratanlal Sekhani sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 65.3 per share, and Anand Ratanlal Sekhani sold 2.5 lakh shares at Rs 65.32 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

WinPro Industries | Investor sold 9,67,487 equity shares in the company at Rs 8.02 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Zee Learn | IndusInd Bank - Client A/C sold 35 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 15.14 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

MEP Infrastructure Developers | IFCI sold 18 lakh shares in the company at Rs 20.1 per share on the NSE, and 12 lakh shares at Rs 20.05 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Danlaw Technologies India | Investor Porinju Veliyath offloaded 29,441 equity shares in the company at Rs 248.89 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals showed.

Rama Steel Tubes | Quant Mutual Fund acquired 1.2 lakh shares in the company at Rs 283 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers | Mahindra World City (Jaipur) (MWCJL), a subsidiary cum joint venture company, has executed two lease deeds, for leasing in aggregate 40.81 acres of land in Domestic Tariff Area – II.

PB Fintech | The company approved investment of up to Rs 700 crore in one or more tranches in subsidiary Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited during FY22 and FY23, and up to Rs 299.99 crore in subsidiary Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting Private Limited.

Jindal Poly Films | Devendra Singh Rawat is appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India | The company has acquired balance 20 percent stake in subsidiary Shree Yogi Realcon Private Limited. With this acquisition, it will become wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

State Bank of India | The bank announced investment of Rs 34.03 crore for 9.95 percent stake in India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC), for strengthening the financial markets infrastructure.

Power Grid Corporation of India | The company has approved investment proposal for 'expansion of POWERGRID telecom into data centre business and to establish a data centre at Manesar at an estimated cost of about around Rs 322 crore.

MRC Exim | The company has signed an engagement letter to form a Joint venture entity and to inter into a Joint Venture Agreement with Quanto Agroworld Private Limited for the purpose of entering into agricultural field for cultivation of Lemon grass in various states of India.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy | The company has approved the preferential allotment of 2.93 crore equity shares, to RNESL at a price of Rs 375 per share, aggregating to Rs 1,099,99 crore. Post such Allotment, RNESL holds 15.46 percent stake in the company.

JSW Energy | Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 2.01 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 9.01 percent from 7.00 percent earlier.