Buzzing Stocks: Cipla, Torrent Pharma, Axis Bank, and other stocks in news today

Results on October 27 | Larsen & Toubro, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki India, Punjab National Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Aarti Drugs, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aegis Logistics, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Arvind, Asahi India Glass, Astec Lifesciences, Balaji Amines, Cummins India, Dalmia Bharat, Deepak Nitrite, Exxaro Tiles, Geojit Financial Services, Greenpanel Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, IIFL Finance, IIFL Wealth Management, India Grid Trust, Indian Overseas Bank, JK Paper, KEC International, KPR Mill, Lakshmi Machine Works, Mahindra Logistics, Phillips Carbon Black, Poonawalla Fincorp, PSP Projects, Ramco Systems, Raymond, Reliance Power, Shriram City Union Finance, SKF India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Tata Chemicals, Tube Investments of India, Torrent Power, TTK Prestige, United Breweries, United Spirits, and Welspun India will release September quarter earnings on October 27.

Cipla | The company reported higher profit at Rs 712 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 661.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 5,519.8 crore from Rs 5,038.3 crore YoY.

Torrent Pharma | The company reported higher profit at Rs 316 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 310 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 2,137 crore from Rs 2,017 crore YoY.

Axis Bank | The bank recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 3,133.3 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,682.7 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 7,900.3 crore from Rs 7,326.1 crore YoY.

Nippon Life India Asset Management | The company's profit grew by 47 percent to Rs 214 crore in Q2FY22 YoY and assets under management market share grew by 7.33 percent YoY. Operating profit at Rs 186 crore grew by 46 percent.

Dr Lal PathLabs | The company reported higher profit at Rs 95 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 85.3 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 498.4 crore from Rs 431.9 crore YoY.

Ambuja Cements | The company posted slightly higher standalone profit at Rs 441.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 440.5 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,237.3 crore from Rs 2,852.5 crore YoY.

Bajaj Finance | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 1,481 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 964.9 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 5,335 crore from Rs 4,165 crore YoY.

Entertainment Network (India) | The company reported consolidated loss of Rs 10.8 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 24.75 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 72.74 crore from Rs 48.37 crore YoY.

Angel One | International Finance Corporation FDI AC sold 2.22 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on October 21, reducing shareholding to 10.26 percent from 10.53 percent earlier.

Shemaroo Entertainment | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 2.72 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 9.16 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 123.13 crore from Rs 59.26 crore YoY.

WABCO India | The company reported lower profit at Rs 32.25 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 35.10 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 616.53 crore from Rs 418.71 crore YoY.

Meghmani Organics | The company reported slightly lower profit at Rs 65.25 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 65.55 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 548.22 crore from Rs 426.70 crore YoY.

Birlasoft | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 10.31 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 6.91 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 101.16 crore from Rs 85.74 crore YoY.