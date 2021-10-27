MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: Cipla, Torrent Pharma, Axis Bank, and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST
Results on October 27 | Larsen & Toubro, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki India, Punjab National Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Aarti Drugs, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aegis Logistics, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Arvind, Asahi India Glass, Astec Lifesciences, Balaji Amines, Cummins India, Dalmia Bharat, Deepak Nitrite, Exxaro Tiles, Geojit Financial Services, Greenpanel Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, IIFL Finance, IIFL Wealth Management, India Grid Trust, Indian Overseas Bank, JK Paper, KEC International, KPR Mill, Lakshmi Machine Works, Mahindra Logistics, Phillips Carbon Black, Poonawalla Fincorp, PSP Projects, Ramco Systems, Raymond, Reliance Power, Shriram City Union Finance, SKF India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Tata Chemicals, Tube Investments of India, Torrent Power, TTK Prestige, United Breweries, United Spirits, and Welspun India will release September quarter earnings on October 27.
Results on October 27 | Larsen & Toubro, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki India, Punjab National Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Aarti Drugs, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aegis Logistics, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Arvind, Asahi India Glass, Astec Lifesciences, Balaji Amines, Cummins India, Dalmia Bharat, Deepak Nitrite, Exxaro Tiles, Geojit Financial Services, Greenpanel Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, IIFL Finance, IIFL Wealth Management, India Grid Trust, Indian Overseas Bank, JK Paper, KEC International, KPR Mill, Lakshmi Machine Works, Mahindra Logistics, Phillips Carbon Black, Poonawalla Fincorp, PSP Projects, Ramco Systems, Raymond, Reliance Power, Shriram City Union Finance, SKF India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Tata Chemicals, Tube Investments of India, Torrent Power, TTK Prestige, United Breweries, United Spirits, and Welspun India will release September quarter earnings on October 27.
Cipla | The company reported higher profit at Rs 712 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 661.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 5,519.8 crore from Rs 5,038.3 crore YoY.
Cipla | The company reported higher profit at Rs 712 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 661.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 5,519.8 crore from Rs 5,038.3 crore YoY.
Torrent Pharma | The company reported higher profit at Rs 316 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 310 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 2,137 crore from Rs 2,017 crore YoY.
Torrent Pharma | The company reported higher profit at Rs 316 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 310 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 2,137 crore from Rs 2,017 crore YoY.
Axis Bank | The bank recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 3,133.3 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,682.7 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 7,900.3 crore from Rs 7,326.1 crore YoY.
Axis Bank | The bank recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 3,133.3 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,682.7 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 7,900.3 crore from Rs 7,326.1 crore YoY.
Nippon Life India Asset Management | The company's profit grew by 47 percent to Rs 214 crore in Q2FY22 YoY and assets under management market share grew by 7.33 percent YoY. Operating profit at Rs 186 crore grew by 46 percent.
Nippon Life India Asset Management | The company's profit grew by 47 percent to Rs 214 crore in Q2FY22 YoY and assets under management market share grew by 7.33 percent YoY. Operating profit at Rs 186 crore grew by 46 percent.
Dr Lal PathLabs | The company reported higher profit at Rs 95 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 85.3 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 498.4 crore from Rs 431.9 crore YoY.
Dr Lal PathLabs | The company reported higher profit at Rs 95 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 85.3 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 498.4 crore from Rs 431.9 crore YoY.
Ambuja Cements | The company posted slightly higher standalone profit at Rs 441.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 440.5 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,237.3 crore from Rs 2,852.5 crore YoY.
Ambuja Cements | The company posted slightly higher standalone profit at Rs 441.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 440.5 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,237.3 crore from Rs 2,852.5 crore YoY.
Bajaj Finance | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 1,481 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 964.9 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 5,335 crore from Rs 4,165 crore YoY.
Bajaj Finance | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 1,481 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 964.9 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 5,335 crore from Rs 4,165 crore YoY.
Entertainment Network (India) | The company reported consolidated loss of Rs 10.8 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 24.75 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 72.74 crore from Rs 48.37 crore YoY.
Entertainment Network (India) | The company reported consolidated loss of Rs 10.8 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 24.75 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 72.74 crore from Rs 48.37 crore YoY.
Angel One | International Finance Corporation FDI AC sold 2.22 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on October 21, reducing shareholding to 10.26 percent from 10.53 percent earlier.
Angel One | International Finance Corporation FDI AC sold 2.22 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on October 21, reducing shareholding to 10.26 percent from 10.53 percent earlier.
Shemaroo Entertainment | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 2.72 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 9.16 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 123.13 crore from Rs 59.26 crore YoY.
Shemaroo Entertainment | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 2.72 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 9.16 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 123.13 crore from Rs 59.26 crore YoY.
WABCO India | The company reported lower profit at Rs 32.25 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 35.10 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 616.53 crore from Rs 418.71 crore YoY.
WABCO India | The company reported lower profit at Rs 32.25 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 35.10 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 616.53 crore from Rs 418.71 crore YoY.
Meghmani Organics | The company reported slightly lower profit at Rs 65.25 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 65.55 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 548.22 crore from Rs 426.70 crore YoY.
Meghmani Organics | The company reported slightly lower profit at Rs 65.25 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 65.55 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 548.22 crore from Rs 426.70 crore YoY.
Birlasoft | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 10.31 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 6.91 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 101.16 crore from Rs 85.74 crore YoY.
Birlasoft | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 10.31 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 6.91 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 101.16 crore from Rs 85.74 crore YoY.
Indo Count Industries | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 84.82 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 80.83 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 766.95 crore from Rs 724.05 crore YoY.
Indo Count Industries | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 84.82 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 80.83 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 766.95 crore from Rs 724.05 crore YoY.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Oct 27, 2021 07:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.