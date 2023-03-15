English
    Buzzing Stocks: Cipla, RailTel Corporation, LIC Housing Finance, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell today.

    Sandip Das
    March 15, 2023 / 07:00 AM IST
    Cipla: Cipla announces sale of 51.18% stake in CQCIL, Uganda for around $25-30 million. The pharma major and its subsidiaries, Cipla (EU), UK and Meditab Holdings, Mauritius, have entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Africa Capitalworks SSA 3, for sale of 51.18% stake in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries (CQCIL), Uganda. After the stake sale, CQCIL will cease to be a subsidiary of the company. The stake sale process is expected to be completed by May 2023 and they will get a consideration in the range of $25-30 million.
    Cipla: The pharma major and its subsidiaries, Cipla (EU), UK and Meditab Holdings, Mauritius, have entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Africa Capitalworks SSA 3, for the sale of 51.18% stake in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries (CQCIL), Uganda. After the stake sale, CQCIL will cease to be a subsidiary of the company. The stake sale process is expected to be completed by May 2023 and will get a consideration in the range of $25-30 million.
    LIC Housing Finance: M R Kumar resigns as Chairman from the board of LIC Housing Finance. M R Kumar has resigned as Chairman [Non-Executive (Nominee) Director] from the board of the LIC Housing Finance. He tendered resignation after attainment of superannuation from the services of Life Insurance Corporation of India with effect from March 13.
    PNC Infratech: PNC Infratech bags Rs 1,260 crore hybrid annuity highway project in Bihar. The company has been declared L1 (lowest) bidder in a National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) highway project for construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The project bid cost is Rs 1,260 crore. The said project is expected be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years, post construction.
    TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company gets board approval for allotment of NCDs worth Rs 125 crore. The company has received board approval for allotment of 12,500 non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 1 lakh each, amounting to Rs 125 crore, through private placement. The date of maturity of these NCDs will be March 13, 2026.
    Capri Global Capital: Capri Global Capital's gold loan AUM crosses Rs 1,000 crore mark after launch in August last year. The non-banking finance company said its gold loan AUM has crossed the business of Rs 1,000 crore and its exclusive gold loan branch count has touched 500+ from 108 branches on the formal launch date. The company had launched its gold loan business in August 2022.
    Elgi Equipments: Elgi Equipments arm buys 33.33% stake in CS Industrial Services LLC for sale of ELGi branded compressors in Western New York region. The company's wholly owned subsidiary Elgi Compressors USA Inc, USA has acquired 33.33% stake in CS Industrial Services LLC. CS Industrial Services will act as an exclusive dealer or distributor for Elgi Compressors USA Inc, for sale of ELGi branded compressors in Western New York region.
    NMDC: Amitava Mukherjee takes additional charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NMDC. Amitava Mukherjee has taken an additional charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the country's largest iron ore producer. During his tenure as Director (Finance), NMDC recorded best ever financial performance with a turnover of Rs 25,882 crore, and profit after tax of Rs 9,398 crore in FY22.
    Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Texmaco Rail board approves transfer of rail EPC business via slump sale to two separate subsidiaries. The company has received board approval for transfer of rail EPC business via slump sale to its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its rail EPC business comprises two undertakings - Kalindee Rail and Bright Power. Both units will be transferred to its two subsidiaries Texmaco Rail Electrification & other is to be incorporated.
    DFM Foods: DFM Foods get BSE, NSE approval for voluntary delisting effective from March 28. The company has received a delisting order, approving the delisting of equity shares from BSE and National Stock Exchange of India. Accordingly, the trading in the equity shares of the company will be discontinued from both the exchanges with effect from March 28 this year. Further, the company will be delisted from exchanges with effect from April 5. The exit option will be kept open by the promoter or acquirer of the company i.e. Al Global Investments (Cyprus) PCC along with Al Darwin (Cayman) for the remaining public shareholders for a period of at least one year from the date of delisting at the rate of Rs 467 per share, being the exit price determined.
    Hardwyn India: Hardwyn India to raise over Rs 337 crore via share allotment on preferential basis. The architectural hardware manufacturer is going to raise Rs 337.31 crore as it has received board approval for allotment of 1,08,66,660 equity shares at a price of Rs 320.4129 per share through Preferential basis by virtue of swap.
    Balu Forge Industries : The company has secured a trial order to supply powertrain sub-assemblies to a tractor manufacturer in Middle East. These components will be used in the production of engines that will power a variety of tractors. The trial order initially comprises of supplying 10,000 sets of sub-assemblies & there is scope to increase the same to over 50,000 annually. BFIL has already started the supply under the said contract and expects to generate further revenues in upcoming quarters.
    Balu Forge Industries: The company has secured a trial order to supply powertrain sub-assemblies to a tractor manufacturer in Middle East. These components will be used in the production of engines that will power a variety of tractors. The trial order initially comprises of supplying 10,000 sets of sub-assemblies & there is scope to increase the same to over 50,000 annually. BFIL has already started the supply under the said contract and expects to generate further revenues in upcoming quarters.
