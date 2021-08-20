MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: CarTrade Tech, McDowell Holdings, KIOCL and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST
CarTrade Tech | The company will list its equity shares on August 20. The final price has been fixed at Rs 1,618 per share.
BSL Ltd | LIC of India sold 68,589 equity shares in the company at Rs 61.06 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Clean Science & Technology | Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 5.75 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,518.42 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Coffee Day Enterprises | KKR Mauritius PE Investments II sold 19,03,533 equity shares in the company at Rs 29.45 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
McDowell Holdings | Recovery Officer I Debt Recovery Tribunal IIsold 88,458 equity shares in the company at Rs 42.84 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank | Kuber India Fund acquired 20 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 166.74 per share, whereas TVS Shriram Growth Fund sold 20,50,055 equity shares in the company at Rs 166.92 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
AAVAS Financiers | Lake District Holdings sold 49,54,608 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,452.87 per share, whereas Monetary Authority of Singapore bought 5,66,134 equity shares and Government of Singapore acquired 26,28,652 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,449.92 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Karda Constructions | Elara India Opportunities Fund bought 6.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 22.6 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Tata Elxsi | The company collaborated with DStv Media Sales, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.
Prime Focus | Subsidiary DNEG in the United Kingdom said Novator Capital Advisers, LLP has invested $250 million in subsidiaries of Prime Focus, and personal holdings of its founder Namit Malhotra.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies | The company has completed the acquisition of additional stake of 15 percent in JC Biotech, a subsidiary, by way of purchase of 31,06,680 equity shares from few selling shareholders of JCB, for Rs 21.125 crore i.e. at a price of Rs 68 per equity share. The shareholding of the company in JCB has increased from 70 percent to 85 percent.
Reliance Industries | The company has taken shutdown of its manufacturing units at Nagothane, Maharashtra to assure reliability and integrity of operations. Product supplies to customers will continue through available stocks and diverting from other manufacturing sites. Complex is expected to be back into normal operation from August 25.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | The company has approved the appointment of Mallika Mittal as the Chief Risk Officer for a tenure of five years.
Kennametal India | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 21.6 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 9.5 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 211.9 crore from Rs 95.6 crore YoY.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions | The company approved proposal for voluntary winding up of CG Middle East FZE, a non-operating step-down subsidiary and CG International (Holdings) Singapore Pte. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The company also approved closure of one of its non-operating subsidiaries, CG Power Solutions (PSOl), under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
Crest Ventures | The company has agreed to acquire through preferential allotment, 1,11,35,857 equity shares being 5.12 percent of the post issue equity share capital of Vascon Engineers.
Zomato | The company acquired 9.16 percent shareholding in Grofers India for Rs 518.21 crore and 8.94 percent shareholding in Hands on Trades for Rs 222.83 crore.
Anuh Pharma | ICRA revised the long-term rating to A- from BBB+.
KIOCL | Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC) granted the proposal for Environmental Clearance of Devadari Iron Ore Mine with a mine capacity of 2 MTPA iron ore (ROM) and 500 TPA manganese ore with 2 MTPA wet beneficiation plant for 401.5761 hectare, located in Devadari Hill Range in favour of KIOCL.
Nicco Parks & Resorts | After the order from Government of West Bengal, the company has resumed its Amusement Park & its allied operations.
Indostar Capital Finance | Promoters to sell up 61,89,737 equity shares of the company on August 20 and August 23 via offer for sale issue.
Meghmani Finechem | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 36.95 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 32.79 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 290.34 crore from Rs 258.54 crore YoY.
