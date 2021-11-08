Buzzing Stocks: Britannia, GAIL India, Sun TV and other stocks in news today

Results on November 8: Britannia Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Sobha, Shankara Building Products, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Wockhardt, Action Construction Equipment, Balrampur Chini Mills, Elgi Equipments, GVK power, HG Infra Engineering, KRBL, MM Forgings, Pricol, PTC India Financial Services, Talbros Automotive Components, and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will release their September quarter earnings on November 8.

GAIL (India): The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has granted approval for the acquisition of the 26 percent stake of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Group by Gail (India) in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC).

Sun TV Network: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 395.55 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 335.02 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 848.67 crore from Rs 768.69 crore YoY.

Divis Laboratories: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 606.46 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 519.59 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,987.51 crore from Rs 1,749.3 crore YoY.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The bank reported a lower net profit at Rs 3.66 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 14.01 crore in Q2FY21. Net interest income increased to Rs 90.66 crore from Rs 88.66 crore YoY.

Grasim Industries: The company successfully commissioned a chloromethane (CMS) project at Vilayat Unit, Gujarat, with a capacity of 150 ton per day (TPD) or 50,000 ton per annum (TPA). This will result in an additional annualised revenue of around Rs 400 crore.

NMDC: The company has fixed prices of iron ore. Lump ore price is at Rs 5,950 per ton and fines at Rs 4,760 per tonne.

SJVN: The company has bagged a 100-MW grid-connected solar PV power project from the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, on build own and operate basis. The tentative cost of construction of this project is Rs 545 crore.

Andhra Petrochemicals: The company reported a higher profit at Rs 86.48 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 6.9 crore in Q2FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 242.65 crore from Rs 133.72 crore YoY.