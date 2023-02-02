Buzzing Stocks: Britannia, Coal India, Eicher Motors, others in news today

1/8 Britannia Industries: The company has reported a 156 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 932.4 crore for December FY23 quarter led by strong operating performance and exceptional income of Rs 359 crore. Revenue from operations at Rs 4,197 crore grew by 17.4 percent over a year-ago period. EBITDA jumped 51.5 percent to Rs 817.6 crore for the quarter YoY.

2/8 Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle maker has sold 17,200 units in the month of January 2023, growing 23 percent over a year-ago period with healthy growth across segments. Medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales increased by 28 percent to 11,050 units in the same period, and light commercial vehicle segment registered 17 percent YoY growth at 6,150 units for January.

3/8 Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield has sold 74,746 motorcycles in January 2023, rising 27 percent over 58,838 units sold in same month last year. But exports dropped by 23 percent to 7,044 motorcycles in the same period. The company has registered a 45 percent YoY growth by selling 6.91 lakh motorcycles in April 2022-January 2023 period.

4/8 Coal India: The country's largest coal mining company has announced production of 71.9 million tonnes of coal for January 2023, growing 11.5 percent over a year-ago month, while offtake rose by 6.1 percent to 64.5 million tonnes in the same period. These are provisional numbers.

5/8 Syngene International: Promoter Biocon has offloaded 4 crore shares of the company via open market transactions on February 1. As a result, its shareholding in Syngene reduced by 9.96 percent to 54.6 percent, from 64.56 percent earlier. Government of Singapore bought 1.57 crore shares of Syngene at Rs 560 per share.

6/8 Craftsman Automation: The auto ancillary company has completed acquisition of 76 percent stake in DR Axion India. In December 2022, it had signed a definitive agreement for acquiring 8.57 crore shares of DR Axion India.

7/8 Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has registered a 29 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 122 crore for quarter ended December FY23, impacted by weak operating performance and lower other income. However, revenue from operations at Rs 1,509 crore increased by 19 percent YoY in the same period with growth across verticals as US business grew by 10 percent to Rs 432 crore and India segment reported a 12 percent growth at Rs 545 crore.