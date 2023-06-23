Buzzing Stocks: BPCL, Vedanta, PNB Housing, Landmark Cars and others in news

1/14 Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing company said the meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on June 28 to consider various modalities for capital infusion including rights issue. The funds will help the company in achieving energy transition, net zero and energy security objectives.

2/14 Housing Development Finance Corporation: The Corporation has sold entire 9.65% stake in Ruralshores Business Services. It also sold 10 lakh shares in HDFC Property Ventures, and 5 lakh shares in HDFC Venture Capital, which both are wholly owned subsidiaries, to Vividh Distributors, for Rs 1.20 crore and Rs 0.30 crore, respectively. However, HDFC bought 3.86% shares in Bonito Designs for Rs 25 crore, while the Corporation via HDFC Capital Advisors purchased 914 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) in Cognilements.

3/14 Eros International Media: Eros International Media’s Managing Director Sunil Arjan Lulla and CEO Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi have been restrained from holding any board positions or key managerial positions by the market regulator Sebi, through an interim ex-parte order. The two senior executives, the company, Eros Worldwide FZ and Eros Digital have been banned from accessing the securities markets until further orders too. Eros is in the process of seeking legal advice on Sebi order.

4/14 Vedanta: The mining company has issued clarification note to exchanges after the media reports saying Vedanta is selling the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi. The said media articles are wrong, baseless and incorrect and the same is refuted by the company.

5/14 Delhivery: CA Swift Investments has exited the Gurugram-based logistics company by selling entire 1.84 crore equity shares or 2.53% stake via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 385.5 per share, which amounted to Rs 709.5 crore. However, Norges Bank on account of Government Petroleum Fund was the buyer for some of those shares in a deal, acquiring 40.66 lakh equity shares or 0.55% stake in the company at same price, which amounted to Rs 156.77 crore.

6/14 Wipro: The IT services exporter has expanded its presence in South Africa as it has inaugurated new office in Cape Town.

7/14 Landmark Cars: Private equity firm TPG Capital is likely to sell 44 lakh equity shares or 11% stake in the automotive retailer via block deal on June 23, reports CNBC-Awaaz quoting sources. The block deal is likely to take place at 0-5% discount to current market price and the deal is launched by ICICI Securities. TPG Growth II SF Pte Ltd holds 11.25% stake or 44.56 lakh shares in the company as of March 2023.

8/14 PNB Housing Finance: The housing finance company has received board approval for issuance of non - convertible debentures worth up to Rs 5,000 crore in tranches on private placement basis.

9/14 LIC Housing Finance: The housing finance has appointed Tribhuwan Adhikari as Chief Operating Officer with effect from June 22.

10/14 Craftsman Automation: Axis Mutual Fund has bought additional 1.26 lakh shares in auto ancillary company, and Goldman Sachs Funds-Goldman Sachs Asia Equity Portfolio purchased 5.05 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 3,960 per share. However, Srinivasan Murali was the seller, offloading 8 lakh equity shares at same price, which amounted to Rs 316.8 crore.

11/14 Sansera Engineering: Foreign venture capital investors CVCIGP II Employee Ebene, and Client Ebene sold Rs 622.34 crore shares or 14.08% stake in the auto component maker via open market transactions. CVCIGP II Employee Ebene offloaded 26.75 lakh shares and Client Ebene 47.77 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 835 per share. As of March 2023, both held 28.16% stake in Sansera.

12/14 Aether Industries: The company said the Fund Raising Committee has approved an allotment of 80.12 lakh equity shares to 36 qualified institutional buyers at issue price of Rs 936 per share, and raised Rs 750 crore. SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs Funds, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Invesco MF, 360 One Focused Equity Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, and Societe Generale are some of investors in Aether via QIP issue.

13/14 Federal Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved appointment of Harsh Dugar as the Executive Director on the board of the bank, for three years.