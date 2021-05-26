Buzzing Stocks: BPCL, Berger Paints, Mahindra Holidays and others that will be in focus today

May 26, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts: The comapny board approved the appointment of Sujit Vaidya as the chief financial officer (CFO) and a key managerial personnel of the company w.e.f. June 1, 2021.

Godawari Power: Company board recommended final dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share.

PG Electroplast: The company board passes enabling resolution to raise Rs 76.6 crore.

Hercules Hoists: Company approved the proposal received from Hindustan Unilever, Nashik regarding purchase of three windmills 1.25 MW capacity each situated at Khori, Dhule, Maharashtra.

Surya Roshni: The company board recommended final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share.

Maheshwari Logistics: The company has informed the Exchange regarding 'Setting up Plastic Boiler at manufacturing unit.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 25, 2021, recommended Final Dividend of 3 per equity share.

Precision Camshafts: The company board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share.

Bodal Chemicals: The company has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary in Indonesia.

AIA Engineering: The company board has recommended final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share.

Anjani Portland Cement: The company board recommended final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.