MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: BPCL, Berger Paints, Mahindra Holidays and others that will be in focus today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the bell.

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST
Earnings
Results on May 26: Berger Paints India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Burger King India, Allsec Technologies, Arvind, Astra Microwave Products, Cummins India, LT Foods, Datamatics Global Services, FDC, Hindustan Composites, Hindustan Foods, J Kumar Infraprojects, Manappuram Finance, Mold-Tek Packaging, Pfizer, Pricol, Saksoft, Sharda Cropchem, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics, Sicagen India, The Investment Trust Of India, UFO Moviez India and Vardhman Holdings.
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts: The comapny board approved the appointment of Sujit Vaidya as the chief financial officer (CFO) and a key managerial personnel of the company w.e.f. June 1, 2021.
Godawari Power: Company board recommended final dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share.
Godawari Power: Company board recommended final dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share.
PG ELECTROPLAST
PG Electroplast: The company board passes enabling resolution to raise Rs 76.6 crore.
Representative image
Hercules Hoists: Company approved the proposal received from Hindustan Unilever, Nashik regarding purchase of three windmills 1.25 MW capacity each situated at Khori, Dhule, Maharashtra.
Surya Roshni: The company board recommended final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share.
Surya Roshni: The company board recommended final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share.
Maheshwari Logistics: The company has informed the Exchange regarding 'Setting up Plastic Boiler at manufacturing unit.
Maheshwari Logistics: The company has informed the Exchange regarding 'Setting up Plastic Boiler at manufacturing unit.
Kirloskar Brothers Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 25, 2021, recommended Final Dividend of 3 per equity share.
Kirloskar Brothers Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 25, 2021, recommended Final Dividend of 3 per equity share.
Precision Camshafts: The company board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share.
Precision Camshafts: The company board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share.
Bodal Chemicals: The company has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary in Indonesia.
Bodal Chemicals: The company has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary in Indonesia.
AIA Engineering: The company board has recommended final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share.
AIA Engineering: The company board has recommended final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share.
Anjani Portland Cement: The company board recommended final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.
Anjani Portland Cement: The company board recommended final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.
GATI Ltd.
Gati Q4: Net loss at Rs 173.4 crore against loss of Rs 70.6 crore (YoY). One-time loss at Rs 172.9 crore. Revenue up 9.9 percent at Rs 406.6 crore against Rs 370.1 crore (YoY). EBITDA at Rs 8.2 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 18.6 crore (YoY).
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: May 26, 2021 07:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.