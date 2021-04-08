Buzzing Stocks | Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Muthoot Finance and others that will be in focus today

Bharti Airtel | The company said it launched 'Airtel loT' - an integrated platform that enables enterprises to harness the power of Internet of Things (IoT) and be ready for the emerging era of connected things. Airtel IoT is an end-to-end platform with the capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications in a highly secure and seamless fashion.

Wipro | Wipro said it has appointed Suzanne Dann as senior vice president and sector head for capital markets and insurance, North America Region. The IT company also appointed Subha Tatavarti as Chief Technology Officer.

Hindustan Copper | Hindustan Copper in its BSE filing said the company opened its qualified institutional placement issue for subscription on April 7. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 125.79 per equity share.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality | UTI Mutual Fund through its UTI - Flexi Cap Fund acquired 2,50,924 equity shares in Barbeque Nation at Rs 579.62 per share, whereas Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd sold 4,01,815 equity shares in the company at Rs 545.15 per share, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed.

Muthoot Finance | Muthoot Finance is planning to raise Rs 1,700 crore through public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures. The issue opens on April 8 and will close on April 29 with an option to close on such an earlier date or an extended date as may be decided by the board of directors or NCD committee.

JK Tyre & Industries | India Ratings & Research has assigned 'A-' rating for various facilities of Cavendish Industries' long term loans, with a stable outlook. The rating reflected subsidiary Cavendish's strong operating performance in FY21 on the strength of strong demand from replacement markets, higher operating efficiencies, leaner cost structure and higher capacity utilisation, which has resulted in improved profitability.

Godrej Consumer Products | In Q4FY21, in India, Godrej Consumer expects to deliver sales growth around the thirties, driven by strong volume growth and calibrated price increases. In Indonesia, it expects gradual recovery with mid-single digits constant currency sales growth. The company expects sales growth in Latin America business to remain strong in constant currency terms.

UCO Bank | The bank approved the proposal for the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis to the Government of India against a capital infusion of Rs 2,600 crore.

Tanla Platforms | The board of directors of the company have approved the appointment of Aravind Viswanathan, as the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from June 1, 2021.

Prakash Industries | In Q4FY20-21, Prakash Industries achieved its highest ever sales of around 2,72,142 tonnes of steel, recording a growth of 8.85% (QoQ basis) and 31.16% (YoY basis). In FY21, the company achieved the highest ever sales of around 9,54,760 tonnes of steel, a growth of 3.13% over FY20 despite disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.