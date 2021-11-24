Buzzing Stocks: Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Vedanta and other stocks in news today

Bharti Airtel: Moody's Investors Service has revised Bharti Airtel's and its subsidiary Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV's ratings outlook to positive from stable.

Coal India: The board meeting of the company will be held on November 29 to consider and approve payment of interim dividend for 2021-22, if any.

Bal Pharma | Micro Labs acquired 1,26,296 equity shares in the company at Rs 92.57 per share, however, Kumat Vipul sold same number of shares at Rs 92.56 per share on the NSE. Micro Labs bought 2,73,704 equity shares in the said company at Rs 92.4 per share. Meanwhile, Vipul Kumat sold same number of shares at the same price, the bulk deals data showed.

Vedanta | Promoters Vedanta Netherlands Investments B.V. acquired 5,00,14,714 equity shares and Twin Star Holdings bought 8,78,72,748 equity shares in the company at Rs 349.7 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Kirloskar Pneumatic | HDFC Mutual Fund sold 5,23,324 equity shares in the company at Rs 392 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Lyka Labs | Ipca Laboratories acquired 17,74,142 equity shares in the company at Rs 126.11 per share, however, Dalal&Broacha Stock Broking sold 7,98,786 equity shares at Rs 128.45 and Amee Parikh offloaded 9,75,356 equity shares at Rs 124.2 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: ICRA has downgraded the long-term rating to A+ from AA-, and also downgraded the short term rating to A1 from A1+. The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised to Stable from Negative.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Sanjay Chamria, Executive Vice Chairman of the company has stepped down from the board of directors of the company after serving as the co-founder since inception of the company.

Balaji Amines: Production in the DMF plant has started after carrying out all the rectifications. On October 6, the DMF plant was shutdown because of a minor incident.

Srikalahasthi Pipes: National Company Law Tribunal approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of the company with Electrosteel Castings with effect from the appointed date of October 1, 2020.

Share India Securities: The company has completed investment to the extent of 63.50% of the post issue share capital of Utrade Solutions for Rs 13.684 crore.

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech: The company approved sub-division of one equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.