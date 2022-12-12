Buzzing Stocks | Bharti Airtel, Uniparts India, Himatsingka Seide, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel gets board approval for allotment of Rs 61.94 crore shares to FCCBs holders. After receipt of notice for conversion of FCCBs of principal value of $8.6 million from certain holders of FCCBs, the board members have approved the allotment of 11.88 lakh equity shares at a conversion price of Rs 521 per share to such FCCBs holders.Kalpataru Power Transmission: Kalpataru Power Transmission raises Rs 99 crore via NCDs. The company has raised Rs 99 crore by allotment of 990 NCDs of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis. The said NCDs will be listed on wholesale debt market segment of BSE.Apar Industries: HDFC Mutual Fund lowers shareholding in Apar Industries to 6.78%. HDFC Mutual Fund sold 1 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions on December 7. With this, the fund house shareholding in the company reduced to 6.78%, from 7.04% earlier.Uniparts India: Uniparts India to make debut on bourses on December 12. The company will make its debut on bourses on December 12. The issue price is fixed at Rs 577 per share.Aditya Vision: Ashish Kacholia picks Rs 14.65 crore stake in Aditya Vision, promoter offloads 1.7% shares. Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia acquired 1 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 1,465.90 per share, which were worth Rs 14.65 crore. Himalaya Finance & Investment Company also bought 1 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,466 per share, however, promoter Sunita Sinha sold 2.1 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,465.95 per share.PTC India Financial Services: PTC India Financial Services sanctions additional loans of Rs 800 crore. The company said the board of directors has sanctioned additional loans of Rs 800 crore to various borrowers. The company is committed to perform better in coming quarters to achieve sustainable growth.Affordable Robotic & Automation: Affordable Robotic & Automation arm plans to raise multiple round of funds in next one year. Affordable Robotic and Automation subsidiary ARAPL RaaS is planning to raise multiple round of funds in next one year. For the same it has appointed globally known financial advisory firm as financial advisor.PSP Projects: PSP Projects bags construction order from Nila Spaces. The company has received a letter of intent from Nila Spaces for civil constriction of residential project “VIDA” at GIFT City Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The construction order is worth Rs 121.51 crore. With this, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to Rs 1,833.09 crore.Allsec Technologies: Allsec Technologies appoints Gaurav Mehra as CFO. Raghunath P has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from January 4. The company also appointed Gaurav Mehra as Chief Financial Officer.Himatsingka Seide: Himatsingka Seide to consider fund raising up to Rs 108 crore on December 15. The board of directors of the company will meet on December 15 to consider fund raising up to Rs 108 crore. They will also consider an issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 500 crore, to identified investors.Control Print: Control Print to form JV with V Shapes SRL for contract filling and packaging services business. The company has executed joint venture agreement with V Shapes SRL to form new joint venture company in India. The JV will carry business of contract filling and packaging services, sale and marketing of the packaging machines & packaging materials etc.