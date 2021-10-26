Buzzing Stocks: Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and other stocks in news today

Results on October 26 | Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, ABB India, Cipla, Ambuja Cements, Asahi Songwon Colors, Best Agrolife, Birlasoft, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Century Enka, Cera Sanitaryware, Coromandel Engineering, Gati, Greaves Cotton, Greenlam Industries, Hikal, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Stainless, Dr Lal PathLabs, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Meghmani Finechem, Mahanagar Gas, Meghmani Organics, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Persistent Systems, PI Industries, Sharda Cropchem, Shiva Cement, Surya Roshni, Symphony, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Triveni Turbine, Wabco India, and Zensar Technologies will release September quarter earnings on October 26.

Ceat | The company reported sharply lower profit at Rs 42 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 181.9 crore in Q2FY21, but revenue increased to Rs 2,451.8 crore from Rs 1,978.5 crore YoY. Board has given approval for fund raising up to Rs 500 crore via debt.

Tech Mahindra | The company has reported lower profit at Rs 1,338.7 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,353.2 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 10,881.3 crore from Rs 10,197.6 crore QoQ. Its subsidiaries acquired two companies (Infostar LLC, and WMW by Born London, UK) for Rs 885 crore.

HDFC Bank | Competition Commission of India has approved acquisition of 4.99 percent of outstanding equity share capital of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company by HDFC Bank.

Mindtree | The company expanded relationship with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company, to offer solutions based on Internet of Things.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals | Manufacturing operations at Vadodara complex are going smooth and normal despite workers strike.

Bharti Airtel | The company has confirmed to avail both options - deferment of the payment of spectrum auction instalments due up to four years; and deferment of AGR (adjusted gross revenue) related dues by a period of four years with immediate effect.

Quess Corp | The company increased equity stake in Stellarslog Technovation (owner of the digital gig platform - Taskmo) from 33.33 percent to 36.58 percent, by investing approximately Rs 80 lakh.

Indus Towers | The company has reported higher profit at Rs 1,558.5 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,130.7 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 6,876.5 crore from Rs 6,359.1 crore YoY.

Orient Cement | The company has reported sharply higher profit at Rs 56.88 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 34.82 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 613.12 crore from Rs 477.5 crore YoY.

Home First Finance Company India | The company reported higher profit at Rs 44.86 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 14.3 crore in Q2FY22, revenue jumped to Rs 146.1 crore from Rs 108.7 crore YoY.

HDFC Asset Management Company | The company reported higher profit at Rs 344.38 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 338.06 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 542.33 crore from Rs 456.25 crore YoY.