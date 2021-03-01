Buzzing Stocks | Bharti Airtel, RIL, Railtel, Bank of Maharashtra, Equitas Holdings, Tata Chemicals, Hindustan Aeronautics

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Reliance Industries | Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has acquired additional equity stake in its investee company skyTran Inc, the company announced on February 28. The additional equity stake were acquired by RSBVL for a consideration of $26.76 million, increasing its shareholding to 54.46 percent on a fully diluted basis, said the statement. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Bharti Airtel | Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd sold 3,70,59,893 equity shares in the company at Rs 556.46 per share on the NSE.

Esab India | Acacia Partners LP sold 3,31,649 shares in the company at Rs 1,865 share, whereas SBI Mutual Fund acquired 3 lakh shares at same price on the NSE. Acacia II Partner LP & others reduced stake in the company to 6.34 percent from 9.78 percent earlier.

Railtel Corporation of India | Goldman Sachs India Fund bought 37,09,685 equity shares in the company at Rs 113.57 per share on the NSE. Nippon India Mutual Fund acquired 50 lakh shares in the company at Rs 109 per share and Nippon India Mutual Fund - Multi Cap Fund 20 lakh shares at Rs 116.13 per share.

Reliance Power | Axis Bank sold 3.45 crore shares in the company at Rs 4.11 per share on the NSE.

Bank of Maharashtra | RBI imposed penalty of Rs 2 crore on the bank for contravention of / non-compliance with certain provisions.

Indian Oil Corporation | The company will invest Rs 32,946 crore to expand Panipat refinery capacity to 25 million tonne per year from 15 million tonne per year.

Vedanta | A facility agreement entered into between Vedanta Holdings Mauritius (as borrower), Vedanta Resources, Vedanta Holdings Jersey (as guarantors), Credit Suisse AG-Singapore, Standard Chartered Bank-London (as arrangers and lenders), and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC (as agent and security agent), for the purposes of availing a facility of an aggregate amount of $350 million by the borrower.

United Spirits | ICRA reaffirmed credit rating on company's long term/short term fund based/non-fund based as AA+(Stable)/A1+.

BL Kashyap and Sons | Acacia II Partners LP & Others reduced stake in the company to 2.47 percent from 4.91 percent earlier.

NLC India | A 6,000 numbers of Commercial Paper of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 300 crore have been issued and allotted on February 26.

Ashapura Minechem | Promoter Ashapura Industrial Finance Ltd increased stake in the company to 15.75 percent from 15.69 percent via open market transaction.

Gayatri Projects | CARE downgrades credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to D from B/Stable.

RMC Switchgears | The company recorded sales orders in its order book of Rs 6.22 crore in February.

Affle (India) | The company at its board meeting approved the fund raising upto Rs 1,080 crore.

Equitas Holdings | Investor CDC Group PLC reduced stake in the company to 5.23 percent from 7.84 percent via open market sale.

Scanpoint Geomatics | The company received contract of implementation of enterprise GIS for BiharShariff Smart City, which is valued at Rs 3.15 crore.

Tata Chemicals | The company appointed Nandakumar S Tirumalai as the Chief Financial Officer after John Mulhall elevated to Managing Director & CEO of subsidiary Tata Chemicals North America, Inc.

Hindustan Aeronautics | The company declared second interim dividend of Rs 15 per share of Rs 10 each for FY21.

Minda Industries | NCLT approved the amalgamation of Harita, Harita Venu, Harita Cheema, Harita Financial Services and Harita Seating Systems with Minda Industries.

Acrysil | The company commence commercial production of additional 1 lakh units after completion of capacity expansion of Quartz kitchen sinks at Bhavnagar plant in Gujarat from 5 lakh units to 6 lakh units per annum.

Mallcom (India) | The company approved acquisition of 100 percent stake in Best Safety.

SSPN Finance | Promoter Sangeeta Jain reduced stake in the company to 4.34 percent from 7.30 percent via open market sale.

Kilitch Drugs (India) | The company appointed Sunil S Jain as the Chief Financial Officer after resignation of Sujit Kumar Dash.

BEML | The government announced schedule - March 1-22 - for submission of Expression of Interest (Eol) from the bidders for the proposed strategic disinvestment of 26 percent stake in BEML along with transfer of management control.