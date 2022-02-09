Buzzing Stocks: Bharti Airtel, Kolte-Patil Developers, Indraprastha Gas and others in news today

Results on February 9 | Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Power, ACC, Bosch, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Aurobindo Pharma, Berger Paints, 3i Infotech, Abbott India, Aries Agro, BASF India, Bharat Bijlee, DCB Bank, Engineers India, Entertainment Network (India), Finolex Cables, GMR Infrastructure, HEG, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Lumax Auto Technologies, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Patel Engineering, Petronet LNG, Procter & Gamble Health, Hitachi Energy India, Prestige Estates Projects, Pricol, SAIL, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Spencers Retail, Sundaram-Clayton, Talbros Automotive Components, TTK Healthcare, and Welspun Specialty Solutions will release quarterly earnings on February 9.

Bharti Airtel | The company reported lower profit at Rs 829.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1,134 crore in Q2FY22, revenue increased to Rs 29,866.6 crore from Rs 28,326.4 crore QoQ.

Kolte-Patil Developers | The company recorded sharply lower profit at Rs 5.37 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 22.47 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 240.3 crore from Rs 190.27 crore YoY.

Indraprastha Gas | The company reported lower profit at Rs 308.5 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 400.5 crore in Q2FY22, revenue climbed to Rs 2,125.46 crore from Rs 1,831.19 crore QoQ.

AstraZeneca Pharma | The company posted lower profit at Rs 11.42 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 21.05 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 200.52 crore from Rs 200.25 crore YoY.

YES Bank | The company will consider seeking investor approval for early redemption of bonds on February 11.

Rupa and Company | The company clocked sharply higher profit at Rs 58.27 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 43.38 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 433.16 crore from Rs 345.6 crore YoY.

Bata India | The company recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 72.32 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 26.4 crore in Q3FY21, revenue surged to Rs 841.3 crore from Rs 615.6 crore YoY.

Vedanta | The company completed reorganisation review and concluded that current structure is optimal. It announced Capital Allocation policy.

NMDC | The company reported lower profit at Rs 2,048.4 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 2,108 crore in Q3FY21, revenue climbed to Rs 5,873.77 crore from Rs 4,355.1 crore YoY.

Latent View Analytics | The company recorded profit of Rs 49.92 crore in Q3FY22 against profit of Rs 22.45 crore in Q3FY21, revenue spiked to Rs 107.75 crore from Rs 78.25 crore YoY.

Lupin | The company has received approval from US FDA for Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution.

Data Patterns (India) | The company clocked profit of Rs 8.96 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 4.4 crore in Q3FY21, revenue nearly doubled to Rs 43.84 crore from Rs 22.41 crore YoY.

Shilpa Medicare | The company reported higher profit at Rs 9.53 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 7.66 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 272.3 crore from Rs 191.24 crore YoY.

Praj Industries | The company recorded higher profit at Rs 37.05 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 28.16 crore in Q3FY21, revenue surged to Rs 585.64 crore from Rs 347.78 crore YoY.

Aster DM Healthcare | The company posted sharply higher profit at Rs 168.2 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 107.45 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 2,649.56 crore from Rs 2,227.61 crore YoY.

Thermax | The company will acquire 15.71 percent stake in Exactspace Technologies for Rs 10 crore.

Gujarat Gas | The company reported lower profit at Rs 122.94 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 245.48 crore in Q2FY22, revenue jumped to Rs 5,144.43 crore from Rs 3,624.87 crore QoQ.

IRCTC | The company clocked sharply higher profit at Rs 208.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 78.08 crore in Q3FY21, revenue more than doubled to Rs 540.21 crore from Rs 224.37 crore YoY.