Buzzing Stocks: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Shree Cement and others in news today

1/14 Results on February 8: Shree Cement will be in focus ahead of its December FY23 quarter earnings scheduled to be declared today. Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Cummins India, Escorts Kubota, Dreamfolks Services, Endurance Technologies, Equitas Small Finance Bank, GATI, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Graphite India, HG Infra Engineering, Honeywell Automation India, IRCON International, ITD Cementation India, Minda Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson International, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Oberoi Realty, Piramal Enterprises, Speciality Restaurants, Symphony, Tracxn Technologies, Trent, and Windlas Biotech are among others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings data on February 8.

2/14 Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major has recorded a 3.6% year-on-year increase in standalone profit at Rs 711 crore for quarter ended December FY23, led by other income but impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 8,031 crore grew by 1.9% over a year-ago period, with 4 percent decline in sales volumes. At the operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell by 3.7% YoY to Rs 924 crore with margin declining 70 bps for the quarter. The company announed an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share.

3/14 Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator has reported a 26% sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,588 crore for three-month period ended December FY23, impacted by licence fee provision. Revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 3.7% QoQ to Rs 35,804 crore, with average revenue per user climbing by Rs 3 to Rs 193 for the quarter. On the operating front, EBITDA increased by nearly 5% QoQ to Rs 18,453 crore with margin expansion of 101 bps for the same period.

4/14 Adani Green Energy: The renewable energy arm of the Adani Group has registered a 110% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 103 crore for December FY23 quarter despite weak operating performance and exceptional loss, supported by other income and strong topline. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 1,973 crore increased by 41% YoY, while EBITDA fell 18.2% YoY to Rs 853 crore with margin declining 3,127 bps to 43.23% for the same period.

5/14 Sobha: The south-based real estate firm has reported a 48% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 31.8 crore for quarter ended December FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue surged 40% YoY to Rs 868.2 crore for the quarter, with highest ever quarterly sales volume of 1.48 million square feet, up 12% YoY and best average price realization of Rs 9,653 per square feet, up 22% YoY. However, EBITDA fell 41% YoY to Rs 88.8 crore for the quarter with margin 1,393 bps YoY to 10.22% in the same period.

6/14 Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for provision of automatic block signalling on Madar-Sakhun section (51.13 Kms) of Jaipur division over North Western Railway. The project cost is Rs 69.48 crore and the letter of award (LoA) is still awaited.

7/14 PC Jeweller: A consortium of four banks - IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India and Karur Vysya Bank - has issued their loan recall notices to the company. The legal proceedings between State Bank oflndia (lead bank) and the company are continuing, and the next date of hearing will be February 28, 2023. Company's showrooms (barring three - Preet Vihar, Pitampura and Kingsway Camp - in Delhi) are operational.

8/14 Aurobindo Pharma: Step-down subsidiary Aurolife Pharma has received approval from US Food and Drug Administration to manufacture & market the Diclofenac sodium topical solution. Diclofenac sodium topical solution is used in treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of knee(s). The product is expected to be launched in Q1FY24, and has an estimated market size of around $487 million for 12 months ending December 2022, according to IQVIA.

9/14 Infosys: The IT services major has announced collaboration with GE Digital to accelerate grid transformation for the utilities sector. Both will follow a joint go-to-market approach to deliver value added solutions for grid related products and services, for their new and existing clients.

10/14 Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has approved an allotment of over 1,613.31 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 10 per equity share, amounting to Rs 16,133.18 crore to the Government of India. Post allotment of shares, the government's shareholding in the company stands at 33.44%. Last week, the government asked Vodafone to convert the net present value of the interest amount related to deferment of spectrum auction instalments and AGR dues into equity shares.

11/14 Thermax: The energy and environment solutions provider has registered 59% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 126.2 crore for quarter ended December FY23, driven by good performance in all three segments (energy, environment and chemical) and; last year's margins were affected by higher commodity and freight costs, which have now stabilised. Revenue climbed 27% YoY to Rs 2,049 crore for the quarter, while EBITDA at Rs 161 crore for the quarter grew by 42.4% with margin expansion of 86 bps compared to year-ago period.

12/14 BSE: The stock exchange has reported a 15.7% year-on-year decline in profit to Rs 51.64 crore for quarter ended December FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue for the quarter grew by 5.77% to Rs 204 crore compared to year-ago period. At the operating level, EBITDA fell by 32.4% to Rs 39 crore with margin down 1,079 bps YoY to 19.13% for the quarter. Board members have approved divestment of 2.5% equity shares in Central Depository Services (India) via offer for sale (OFS).

13/14 Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: The company has reported a 54% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 6.57 crore for three-month period ended December FY23, dented by weak operating margin. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 328.2 crore grew by 14.5% YoY. EBITDA fell 5.7% YoY to Rs 62 crore and margin dropped by 403 bps to 18.88% for the quarter. The board members have approved appointment of Amit V Betala as Chief Financial Officer of the company.