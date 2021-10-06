MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Coal India and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST
Bharti Airtel (Rights Entitlement): Reliance Mutual Fund acquired 20 lakh shares each at Rs 204.95 per share via two bulk deals on the NSE.
Bajaj Finance: New loans booked at 63 lakh against 36 lakh (YoY). Deposits grew 32.4% at Rs 28,700 crore against Rs 21,669 crore (YoY). Assets Under management as of September 30, 2021 at Rs 1.66 lakh crore. Company’s liquidity position remains strong. Continue to remain well capitalised with CRAR of approximately 27.7% as of September 30, 2021.
Godrej Consumer Products: In India, the company expect close to a double-digit sales growth, driven largely by volume growth and calibrated price increases in Q2FY22. It witnessed broad-based sales growth in home care and personal care categories. In Indonesia, it expects a marginal decline in constant currency sales, impacted by challenging macroeconomic variables, a gradual recovery in the Air Fresheners category, and high competitive intensity in the Wet Wipes category.
Coal India: The board had accorded its in-principle approval to Pre Feasibility Report for setting up of integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha which will include bauxite mining, alumina refinery, aluminium smelter and associated captive power plant by its wholly owned subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL).
Zee Emtertainment: The National Company Law Tribunal has asked Zee Entertainment Enterprises to file a reply by October 7 on the plea moved by Invesco Developing Market Funds, seeking a legal order for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).
Marico: Revenue growth in September 2021 quarter was in the low twenties, with volume growth close to double-digits on a 2-year CAGR basis. The International business delivered double digit constant currency growth as the company witnessed positive trends in all markets, except Vietnam.
Vedanta: The Vedanta Group will look to bid for buying the government's stake in Hindustan Copper Ltd as when the state-owned firm is put up for privatisation, its billionaire founder Anil Agarwal has said.
Birlasoft: CRISIL revised credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to AA- from AA, with stable outlook.
Future Retail: The company terminated Master Franchise Agreement with 7-Eleven stores, citing the inability to meet the target of opening stores and payment of franchisee fees.
Jammu & Kashmir Bank: the Reserve Bank of India extended the term of R K Chhibber, Chairman and Managing Director of the bank by a further period of six months.
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings: ACACIA Conservation Fund LP sold 2,23,646 equity shares, ACACIA Institutional Partners LP 7,69,377 equity shares and ACACIA Partners LP sold 10,91,437 equity shares in the company at Rs 147.93 per share on the NSE. However, Anirudha Bubna acquired 2 lakh equity shares at Rs 147.95 per share, Mace Venture net bought 11,80,884 equity shares at Rs 147.91 per share, Monet Securities purchased 5,71,324 equity shares at Rs 147.95 per share and Manu Vyapar Pvt Ltd bought 2.25 lakh shares at Rs 147.95 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Force Motors: The company produced 2,159 vehicles & tractors, and sold 2,240 vehicles & tractors in September 2021.
IG Petrochemicals: Rikeen P Dalal HUF bought 1,63,890 equity shares in the company at Rs 896.03 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
California Software: Rahul Agarwal acquired 1,52,609 equity shares in the company at Rs 29.52 per share on the NSE, and 1,49,126 shares at Rs 29.96 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: Societe Beaujon sold 1,75,20,535 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,540.13 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Phillips Carbon Black: The company closed its qualified institutional placement issue and raised Rs 400 crore by issuing over 1.63 crore shares at Rs 244 per share.
Mahanagar Gas: The company hiked CNG price by Rs 2.59 per kg to Rs 54.57 per kg effective October 4. It has hiked PNG price by Rs 2.27 per scm to Rs 32.67 per scm effective October 4.
Banswara Syntex: Cofipalux Invest SA acquired additional 1,15,618 equity shares in the company at Rs 176.6 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Kewal Kiran Clothing: SBI Funds Management sold 36,701 equity shares of the company via open market transaction on October 4, reducing shareholding to 3.34% from 3.64% earlier.
Gateway Distriparks: Amansa Holdings & Amansa Investments sold over 4.79 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on October 1, reducing shareholding to 6.31% from 6.69% earlier.
Weizmann: Prakash Kumar Mewara resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
MTAR Technologies: CRISIL upgraded credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to A-/Stable from BBB+/Positive, and short term bank facilities to A2+ from A2.
