Buzzing Stocks | Bharti Airtel, Adani Green and others that will be in focus today

Bharti Airtel: The company entered into an agreement on March 19 for acquisition of 17,43,560 shares (representing 7.48 percent of paid-up equity) in Sandhya Hydro Power Project Balargha Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), the telecom operator said in its BSE filing. Sandhya Hydro Power Project owns and operates a small hydro project of 9 MW (plus 10 percent continuous overload) in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh and is a subsidiary of Continuum Energy Pte Ltd, Singapore. Bharti Airtel said the acquisition of 7.48 percent stake at Rs 1,74,35,600 is expected to be completed by April 30, 2021.

Adani Green Energy: The renewables company signed a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in an special purpose vehicle (SPV) holding 50 MW operating solar project in Telangana of the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global, the company said in its BSE filing. With this acquisition, Adani Green Energy will increase its operating renewable capacity of 3,395 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 14,865 MW. This news came in after market hours on March 19.

JSW Energy: The company’s subsidiary, JSW Future Energy (earlier known as JSW Solar), received an order for a total Wind capacity of 450 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). SECI had invited a tariff-based competitive bids for setting up of 1,200 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects.

Bharat Dynamics: State-owned defence company Bharat Dynamics signed a contract for production and supply of Milan-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. The contract value is Rs 1,188.12 crore, the company said in its BSE filing. This news came in after market hours on March 19.