    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Buzzing Stocks: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Tata Power Company and others in news

    Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell

    News18
    February 01, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST
    Results on February 1 | Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Elecon Engineering, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, IFB Industries, Indian Hotels, Indoco Remedies, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Laxmi Organic Industries, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Poonawalla Fincorp, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Triveni Turbine, TTK Prestige, and VIP Industries will release quarterly earnings on February 1.
    Auto Stocks | Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Escorts, and Hero MotoCorp will release their monthly sales numbers for January 2022.
    Bharat Petroleum Corporation | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 2,805 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1,900.63 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,17,702.6 crore from Rs 87,292.62 crore YoY.
    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 868.86 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 2,354.64 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,03,422.37 crore from Rs 77,412.68 crore YoY.
    Indian Oil Corporation | The company recorded higher consolidated profit at Rs 6,143.08 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 4,359.11 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,99,375.30 crore from Rs 1,47,676.04 crore YoY.
    Orient Cement | The company reported lower profit at Rs 43.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 53.8 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 617.5 crore from Rs 604.6 crore YoY.
    Krsnaa Diagnostics | The company reported lower profit at Rs 16.3 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 50.4 crore in Q3FY21, revenue declined to Rs 106.4 crore from Rs 347.2 crore YoY.
    Shipping Corporation of India | The company recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 311.5 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 131.5 crore in Q3FY21, revenue spiked to Rs 1,438.2 crore from Rs 872.8 crore YoY.
    DLF | The company reported lower profit at Rs 379.5 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 449 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,549.7 crore from Rs 1,543 crore YoY.
    Tata Motors | The company posted consolidated loss of Rs 1,516 crore in Q3FY22 against profit of Rs 2,906.5 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 72,229.3 crore from Rs 75,653.8 crore YoY.
    Tata Power Company | State Bank of India has entered into an agreement with company's subsidiary Tata Power Solar Systems for financing solar projects.
    Edelweiss Financial Services | Subsidiary Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company (ETLI) has alloted 20 crore equity shares to the company, in the rights issue. Consequently, the shareholding of the company in ETLI has increased from 51 percent to 66 percent. The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 76.19 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 63 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 1,603.10 crore from Rs 2,178.54 crore YoY.
    KEC International | The company recorded lower consolidated profit at Rs 93.61 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 145.07 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,340 crore from Rs 3,289.2 crore YoY.
    Jeevan Scientific Technology | The company has successfully executed the Share Purchase Agreement with Proarch IT Solutions and Proarch Technologies Inc. And accordingly the company completed the sale of the subsidiary companies - Enhops Solutions Private Limited and Enhops Solutions Inc.
    ADF Foods | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 13.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 13.9 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 117.1 crore from Rs 98.65 crore YoY.
