Buzzing Stocks | Bharat Electronics, TCS, Nykaa, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

: The Navratna defence PSU has signed an agreement with Yantra India (YIL), a defence PSU for co-operation in the areas of ammunition hardware and military grade components to jointly address the requirements of Indian defence and export markets. The company also signed deals with the US-based Profense LLC for co-operation in the manufacturing and marketing of light weapons. It entered into a pact with SVC Tech Ventures LLP for co-operation in the manufacturing and marketing of heavy duty blast doors, and with Defence PSU Hindustan Shipyard (HSL) to carry out joint development, manufacturing and product upgrades of identified products and systems.: TAP Air Portugal, the flag carrier airline of Portugal, has selected TCS as a strategic partner, to accelerate its digital transformation and drive innovation. The company will establish an Airline Digital Center (ADC) in Portugal, staffed with consultants with deep domain knowledge of the airline industry, solution architects and technology experts.: Segantii India Mauritius offloads 33.73 lakh shares in FSN E-Commerce Ventures. Hermes Investment Funds Public Limited Company EMUM acquired 25.82 lakh equity shares in the Nykaa Fashion operator at an average price of Rs 198.48 per share. However, Segantii India Mauritius sold 33.73 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 199.24 per share.: The company has completed acquisition of 91% equity stake in MAVM Angels Network. In July this year, the company has executed share purchase and shareholders' agreement with MAVM Angels Network (MANPL) and its shareholders to acquire 91% stake. With this, MANPL has become a subsidiary of the company.: The country's third largest ethnic snacks company will make its grand debut on the bourses on November 16. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 300 per share.: Investor Paschim Finance and Chit Fund Pvt Ltd sold another 1.35 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 259.6 per share. Another investor Victory Software also offloaded further 1.45 lakh shares in the company at same price.: The operator of hospitals chain Medanta will also list its equity shares on the BSE and NSE on November 16. The final issue price is Rs 336 per share.