    Buzzing Stocks | Bharat Electronics, TCS, Nykaa, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 16, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST
    Bharat Electronics: Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Yantra India for co-operation in ammunition hardware and military grade components. The Navratna defence PSU has signed MoU with Yantra India (YIL), a defence PSU for co-operation in the areas of ammunition hardware and military grade components to jointly address the requirements of Indian defence and export markets. The company also signed MoU with US-based Profense LLC, US for co-operation in the manufacturing and marketing of light weapons. It also signed MoU with SVC Tech Ventures LLP for co-operation in the manufacturing and marketing of heavy duty blast doors, and with Defence PSU Hindustan Shipyard (HSL) to carry out joint development, manufacturing and product upgrades of identified products / systems.
    Tata Consultancy Services: TAP Air Portugal selects TCS as a partner to establish a new airline digital center. TAP Air Portugal, the flag carrier airline of Portugal, selected TCS as a strategic partner, to accelerate its digital transformation and drive innovation. The company will establish an Airline Digital Center (ADC) in Portugal, staffed with consultants with deep domain knowledge of the airline industry, solution architects and technology experts.
    FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Segantii India Mauritius offloads 33.73 lakh shares in FSN E-Commerce Ventures. Hermes Investment Funds Public Limited Company EMUM acquired 25.82 lakh equity shares in the Nykaa Fashion operator at an average price of Rs 198.48 per share. However, Segantii India Mauritius sold 33.73 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 199.24 per share.
    IIFL Wealth Management: IIFL Wealth Management completes acquisition of 91% stake in MAVM Angels Network. The company has completed acquisition of 91% equity stake in MAVM Angels Network. In July this year, the company has executed share purchase and shareholders' agreement with MAVM Angels Network (MANPL) and its shareholders to acquire 91% stake. With this, MANPL has become a subsidiary of the company.
    Bikaji Foods
    Bikaji Foods International: The country's third largest ethnic snacks company will make its grand debut on the bourses on November 16. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 300 per share.
    Alstone Textiles (India): Investors Paschim Finance and Chit Fund, Victory Software offload more shares in Alstone Textiles (India). Investor Paschim Finance and Chit Fund Pvt Ltd sold another 1.35 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 259.6 per share. Another investor Victory Software also offloaded further 1.45 lakh shares in the company at same price.
    Global Health: Global Health to list equity shares on November 16. The operator of hospitals chain Medanta will also list its equity shares on the BSE and NSE on November 16. The final issue price is Rs 336 per share.
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 07:09 am