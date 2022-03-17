Buzzing Stocks | BEML, Gufic Biosciences, Satin Creditcare Network, others in news today

BEML | The board on March 22 will consider an interim dividend for FY22 on equity shares, if any. The record date for payment of interim dividend is fixed as March 30.

Gufic Biosciences | The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary firm - Gufic UK, to expand its pharmaceutical business in United Kingdom.

Satin Creditcare Network | The board on March 22 will consider fund raising by issuance of NCD on private placement basis.

Yasho Industries | The specialty and fine chemicals maker has received board approval for a capital expenditure of Rs 350 crore in Phase 1 for its greenfield project at Pakhajan (Dahej), Gujarat. The company intends to manufacture lubricant additives and rubber chemicals with a total capacity of 15,500 MT per annum in phase 1 at this new facility.

Indiabulls Housing Finance |The board on March 22 will consider raising of funds via bonds, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis.

Om Infra | The company secured two prestigious contracts from Public Health Engineering Department, Region Churu (Rajasthan).

Coastal Corporation | The board on March 29 will consider a proposal to issue equity shares to the existing shareholders on rights basis.

Allcargo Logistics | The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals | The company has completed the transaction for sale of its trademarks pertaining to 'lodex' and 'Ostocalcium' brands in India to GlaxoSmithKline Asia Private Limited.

OIL India | The firm said subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery will invest Rs 6,555 crore for implementation of petrochemical project at Numaligarh, Assam. The board also approved formation of a joint venture company between Assam Gas Company (AGCL) and Oil India (OIL) for the three geographical areas offered by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board [PNGRB].