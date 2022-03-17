English
    Buzzing Stocks | BEML, Gufic Biosciences, Satin Creditcare Network, others in news today

    Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 06:53 AM IST
    BEML | The board on March 22 will consider an interim dividend for FY22 on equity shares, if any. The record date for payment of interim dividend is fixed as March 30.
    Gufic Biosciences | The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary firm - Gufic UK, to expand its pharmaceutical business in United Kingdom.
    Satin Creditcare Network | The board on March 22 will consider fund raising by issuance of NCD on private placement basis.
    Yasho Industries | The specialty and fine chemicals maker has received board approval for a capital expenditure of Rs 350 crore in Phase 1 for its greenfield project at Pakhajan (Dahej), Gujarat. The company intends to manufacture lubricant additives and rubber chemicals with a total capacity of 15,500 MT per annum in phase 1 at this new facility. Post expansion, the total manufacturing capacity will increase from 11,000 MTPA to 26,500 MTPA with a revenue potential of Rs 500 crore to Rs 550 crore in Phase 1 at full capacity utilisation. The project is expected to be completed in 24 months after receiving all necessary governmental approval.
    Indiabulls Housing Finance |The board on March 22 will consider raising of funds via bonds, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis.
    Om Infra | The company secured two prestigious contracts from Public Health Engineering Department, Region Churu (Rajasthan).
    Coastal Corporation | The board on March 29 will consider a proposal to issue equity shares to the existing shareholders on Right basis.
    Allcargo Logistics | The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.
    Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals | The company has completed the transaction for sale of its trademarks pertaining to 'lodex' and 'Ostocalcium' brands in India to GlaxoSmithKline Asia Private Limited.
    Oil India | The firm said subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery will invest Rs 6,555 crore for implementation of petrochemical project at Numaligarh, Assam. The board also approved formation of a joint venture company between Assam Gas Company (AGCL) and Oil India (OIL) for the three geographical areas offered by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board [PNGRB].
    Voltas | The company will enter into a joint venture arrangement with Highly International (Hong Kong), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Highly (Group) Company. With this JV, the company will engage in the business of design, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and service of inverter compressors for room air-conditioners, motors for inverter compressors, and their associated parts including sourcing of raw materials & components required for manufacturing these products.
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #stocks #Stocks in News
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 06:53 am
