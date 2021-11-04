Buzzing Stocks: Bata India, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel and others in news today

November 4 | Muthoot Finance will release September quarter earnings on November 4.

November 5 | Dhanlaxmi Bank, GSS Infotech, and Sun TV Network will release September quarter earnings on November 5.

November 6 | Divis Laboratories, Andhra Petrochemicals, Pilani Investment, Selan Exploration Technology, Suven Pharmaceuticals, and TCI Industries will release September quarter earnings on November 6.

Bata India | The company reported profit at Rs 37 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 44.4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 614.1 crore from Rs 367.8 crore YoY.

Eicher Motors | The company reported higher profit at Rs 373.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 343.3 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 2,249.6 crore from Rs 2,133.6 crore YoY.

Bharti Airtel | The company shareholding of 100 percent in Airtel Tigo has been transferred to the Government of Ghana.

Lupin | The company launched authorised generic version of Antara (Fenoflbrate) in the United States. These capsules are indicated as adjunctive therapy to diet to reduce elevated cholesterol.

Minda Corporation | WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund acquired 15,48,685 equity shares in the company at Rs 174.6 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Nazara Technologies | WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund sold 1,61,487 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,301.51 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Veto Switchgear Cable | Maven India Fund sold 1,82,586 equity shares in the company at Rs 116.08 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Gujarat State Petronet | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 512.6 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 716.5 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 4,158.92 crore from Rs 3,027.73 crore YoY.

Gufic Biosciences | The company reported higher profit at Rs 23.33 crore in Q2FY22 as against Rs 17.33 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 194.14 crore from Rs 128.4 crore YoY.

Pfizer | The company reported higher profit at Rs 142.95 crore in Q2FY22 as against Rs 131.37 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 636.26 crore from Rs 595.41 crore YoY.

IRIS Business Services | The company has received final approval for migration of IRIS Business Services from BSE SME Platform to the Main Board of BSE and NSE.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 74.57 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 66.05 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 825.76 crore from Rs 638.25 crore YoY.

HDFC Life Insurance Company | Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed acquisition of 100 percent shareholding and the subsequent merger of Exide Life by the company.

Uflex | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 171.05 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 222 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 3,027.3 crore from Rs 2,228.75 crore YoY.

Hindalco Industries | Novelis' net income from continuing operations at $239 million in Q2FY22 increased 66 percent YoY; net sales rose 38 percent to $4.1 billion compared to $3.0 billion YoY.