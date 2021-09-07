Buzzing Stocks: Balrampur Chini Mills, Intrasoft Technologies, McDowell Holdings, and other stocks in news today

Balrampur Chini Mills | The company acquired 11,29,869 equity shares of itself at Rs 366.53 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Intrasoft Technologies | Vedant Kajaria bought 1.5 lakh equity shares at Rs 110.03 per share and Parth Kajaria bought 1.5 lakh shares at Rs 109.97 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

McDowell Holdings | Recovery Officer I DRT (Debt Recovery Tribunal) II sold 11.46 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 38.77 per share, whereas Baisiwala Sameer Ajay bought 80,000 equity shares at Rs 39.37 per share and Dhiren Kishore Shah acquired 8,22,264 equity shares at Rs 38.71 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Wonderla Holidays | Valuequest India Moat Fund sold 3,48,251 equity shares in the company at Rs 238.11 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 114.28 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 37.52 crore in Q1FY21, revenue fell to Rs 2,202.97 crore from Rs 2,631.61 crore YoY.

Orient Cement | HDFC Asset Management Company sold 44.70 lakh shares in the company via open market transaction on September 3, reducing shareholding to 2.97 percent from 5.15 percent earlier.

VST Tillers Tractors | The company has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group), for distribution of its tractors, power tillers, power reapers and diesel engines in the Southern African markets including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, and Zambia.

JSPL: August steel sale up 6% MoM and 4% YoY at 7.1 lakh tonne. August production up 6% at 6.6 lakh tonne YoY. Exports share rise to about 42% of total sales volume during August.

Starteck Finance | The company approved to sell 100 percent stake in subsidiary Starteck Housing Finance to Paripurna Trust and/or Matrabhav Trust for Rs 11.45 crore.

International Conveyors | The company sold 7.95 percent stake in Elpro International for Rs 74.14 crore.

Triveni Turbine | Due to multiple disputes for over two years amongst JV Partners, Triveni Turbine and D I Netherlands B V and Baker Hughes and its affiliates (BH Parties), General Electric Company and its affiliates (GE Parties), these parties agreed to terminate the joint venture agreement and finally resolved the multiple disputes amongst them.