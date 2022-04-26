Buzzing Stocks | Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Steel Exchange India and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life, KPIT Tech, Macrotech Developers in focus. Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, KPIT Technologies, Macrotech Developers, Mahindra Logistics, Nippon Life India Asset Management, NELCO, Atul, AU Small Finance Bank, Gateway Distriparks, IIFL Securities, Sanofi India, Schaeffler India, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Tata Coffee, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), United Breweries, UTI Asset Management Company, VST Industries, D-Link (India), International Travel House, Gujarat Hotels, Jindal Hotels, JK Agri Genetics, and Jumbo Bag will release quarterly earnings on April 26.Life Insurance Corporation of India bought an additional 85,000 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on April 22, taking its total stake to 5 percent, up from 4.99 percent earlier.The company reported a massive 286 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 112.5 crore driven by tax write-back in the quarter ended March 2022. Revenue grew by 12 percent to Rs 367 crore compared to year-ago quarter.The company has signed a licence agreement for a 60-room hotel at Kharar, near Chandigarh under the brand 'Lemon Tree Hotel'. The hotel is expected to be operational by November, 2025. Its subsidiary Carnation Hotels will be operating and marketing this hotel.Profit in the quarter ended March 2022 grew by 1,499 percent year-on-year to Rs 161.43 crore due to lower tax expenses and higher revenue growth. Topline increased 18.2 percent to Rs 2,588.4 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.The company posted consolidated loss of Rs 38.41 crore in Q4FY22, which narrowed compared to loss of Rs 442.53 crore in corresponding period last fiscal, but revenue fell 11.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 241.24 crore during the quarter.The learning solutions provider has acquired T.I.M.E. (Advanced Educational Activities Pvt Ltd), the leading test-prep institute with a pan-India presence operating through 188 centres. The company bought T.I.M.E. for Rs 287 crore.The company in a BSE filing said the board on April 28 will consider the raising of funds by way of a rights issue.The company in a BSE filing said its board will meet on May 6 to consider dividend and bonus issue, along with the March quarter earnings.Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC, (AGCC) in Russia has suspended activities related to contract given to Va Tech Wabag due to geopolitical uncertainty. The company had secured an engineering and procurement (EP) order from AGCC in Russia in August 2021. It had collected $21.61 million on the basis of progress of project which has been progressing well. Va Tech said it would continue to engage in discussions with the customer, to periodically evaluate the situation and await resumption of work.Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired additional 2.24 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on April 22. With this, LIC's stake in the company stands increased to 5.03 percent, up from 4.97 percent earlier.The company recorded a consolidated profit at Rs 177 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, as against a loss of Rs 184.64 crore in same period last year, driven by topline. Revenue grew by 87 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,057.3 crore.Nippon Life India Trustee sold 45,028 equity shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 2.93 percent, down from 3.07 percent earlier.The bank in a BSE filing said the board approved capital raising of up to Rs 2,500 crore by issue of fresh equity capital. The main purpose of capital raising plan is to increase the minimum public shareholding from the present 18.59 percent to 25 percent in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirements.Tatva Chintan Pharma reports 17 percent decline in net profit. The company reported a 17 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 17.51 crore for March 2022 quarter, dented by lower topline and operating income. Revenue fell 9.3 percent to Rs 98.53 crore during the same period, with margin declining 200 bps YoY.