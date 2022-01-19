MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: Bajaj Auto, Alok Industries, L&T Technology Services and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST
Results on January 19 | Bajaj Auto, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, JSW Energy, Aptech, CCL Products (India), Ceat, Chembond Chemicals, Continental Securities, DRC Systems India, Orient Green Power Company, JSW Ispat Special Products, Mastek, Nelco, Oracle Financial Services Software, Rallis India, Saregama India, Sterlite Technologies, Syngene International, Tata Communications, Tata Investment Corporation, Tejas Networks, Trident Texofab, and TT Limited will release quarterly earnings on January 19.
Just Dial | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 19.39 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 49.93 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 158.89 crore from Rs 169.54 crore YoY.
Alok Industries | The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 0.09 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 35.12 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 2,129.60 crore from Rs 1,201.80 crore YoY.
L&T Technology Services | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 249.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 186.9 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,687.5 crore from Rs 1,400.7 crore YoY. The company bagged $45 million EV (electric vehicle) deal from US Auto Tier 1.
City Pulse Multiplex | The company approved fund raising of up to Rs 5.04 crore via Rights issue.
RITES | The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to explore opportunities for cooperation in the infrastructure sector.
Nandan Denim | The company on February 10, will consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares.
DCM Shriram | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 349.79 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 253.45 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 2,790.78 crore from Rs 2,158.74 crore YoY.
