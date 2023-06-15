Buzzing Stocks: Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Tega Industries, CDSL and others in news today

1/16 Axis Bank: Global private investment firm Bain Capital is likely to sell stake up to $267 million in the private sector lender, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources. The stake sale is likely to take place in the offer price range of Rs 964-977.70 per share.

2/16 HCL Technologies: The IT services company and Google Cloud expanded their strategic partnership to help enterprises leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) and develop joint solutions powered by Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies. HCL Tech’s AI platforms and solutions will utilize Google Cloud's full suite of enterprise generative AI products and services.

3/16 Mahindra & Mahindra: The utility vehicle and tractor maker's subsidiary has incorporated Gelos Solren, and Furies Solren, for production and sale of power and generating electricity, distributed Energy including rooftop solar installation for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential segment. Gelos, and Furies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Mahindra Susten, which is a subsidiary of Mahindra Holdings, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of M&M.

4/16 D-Link India: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has sold further 3.69 lakh equity shares in the networking products manufacturer via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 227.91 per share. Ashish had sold 1.94 lakh shares at average price of Rs 228.5 per share on June 7 as well, while as of March 2023, his shareholding in the company was 2.11% or 7.5 lakh shares.

5/16 Tega Industries: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given its approval for the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Nihal Fiscal Services (NFSPL), promoter of Tega Industries, Marudhar Food & Credit (MFCL) and MM Group Holdings, which all are part of the promoter group of the company. With this approval, MFCL will merge into NFSPL, the entire shareholding of MFCL (1.96% equity) in Tega will stand transferred to NFSPL, resulting in NFSPL holding 57.05% stake in Tega.

6/16 AAVAS Financiers: Smallcap World Fund Inc has sold 12.84 lakh equity shares or 1.6% stake in the Jaipur-based housing finance company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,349.94 per share, which amounted to Rs 173.43 crore.

7/16 Indian Overseas Bank: The public sector lender has decided to increase base rate by 20 bps to 9.10%, from 8.90% earlier. The base rate hike will be effective from June 15.

8/16 Sangam (India): Market veteran Madhusudan Kela's wife Madhuri Madhusudan Kela has bought additional 8.4 lakh shares or 1.67% stake in the textiles and apparels company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 268 per share. However, non-resident Indian investor Satpal Khattar has sold 9 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 268.04 per share.

9/16 Cravatex: Veteran investor Ashish Chugh has bought 15,000 equity shares or 0.58% stake in the retail, brand licensing, distribution and sourcing company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 326.71 per share.

10/16 KFin Technologies: The registrar and transfer agency has reconsidered its decision to become the depository participant with National Securities Depository. And it has withdrawn the application to become the depository participant. KFin had filed application to become depository participant with NSDL on October 17, 2022.

11/16 KRBL: The basmati rice exporter has commenced commercial production at its new plant at Anjar, in Gujarat.

12/16 Central Depository Services: The BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) has sold 47.44 lakh equity shares or 4.5% stake in the central securities depository via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 985.98 per share, amounting to Rs 467.74 crore. BSE held 20% stake in CDSL as of March 2023. However, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund was the buyer for some of those shares, acquiring 5.28 lakh shares in CDSL at an average price of Rs 985 per share.

13/16 TCNS Clothing: Elevation Capital IV FII Holdings has offloaded 2.04 percent stake in company via open market transactions on June 13. After stake sale, its shareholding in the company reduced to 3.33%, from 5.37% earlier.

14/16 SJVN: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU' with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for development of 5,000 MW renewable energy projects in the state. With signing of this MoU, the company now has a project portfolio of 54,065 MW.

15/16 REC: The company said the board members will meet on June 24 to consider the final dividend, if any, for FY23.