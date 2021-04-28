MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks | Axis Bank, Britannia, Bajaj Finance and others shares that will be in news today

Stocks in news: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the market opening bell.

Rakesh Patil
April 28, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
Results Today: Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, Carborundum Universal, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Enkei Wheels, GHCL, Hathway Cable & Datacom, KPIT Technologies, KPR Mill, KSB, Maharashtra Scooters, Mastek, Mega Fin (India), Nelco, Pacheli Industrial Finance, Shree Digvijay Cement, SIS, Sundaram-Clayton, Tata Communications and UTI Asset Management Company will release quarterly earnings on April 28.
Axis Bank: The company reported a profit of Rs 2,677 crore in Q4 FY21 against a loss of Rs 1,388 crore in Q4 FY20. Net interest income jumped to Rs 7,555 crore from Rs 6,808 crore.
HDFC AMC: The company reported a profit of Rs 316.1 crore in Q4 FY21 versus Rs 250 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue rose to Rs 503 crore from Rs 476.1 crore.
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Info Edge | Company would be selling stakes worth Rs 750 crore in its investee company Zomato Limited via Offer For Sale (OFS) in the latter's upcoming initial public offering (IPO).
Britannia Industries: The company reported lower profit at Rs 360.1 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 372.3 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 3,130.7 crore from Rs 2,867.7 crore YoY.
Bajaj Finance: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,347 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 948 crore in Q4FY20, consolidated net interest income fell to Rs 4,659 crore from Rs 4,684 crore YoY.
ABB India: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 141 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 64.6 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 1,629.1 crore from Rs 1,522.2 crore YoY.
Hathway Cable & Datacom: The Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte Ltd acquired 1,60,22,423 equity shares in Hathway Cable at Rs 22.22 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Jammu & Kashmir Bank: East Bridge Capital Master Fund I Limited sold 70 lakh equity shares in J&K Bank at Rs 23.67 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Lux Industries: Nippon India Mutual Fund through Nippon India Large Cap Fund bought 2.5 lakh equity shares in Lux Industries at Rs 1,875 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Vikas EcoTech: Elara India Opportunities Fund sold 22.5 lakh equity shares in Vikas EcoTech at Rs 2.06 per share, LGOF Global Opportunities sold 85 lakh shares in the company at Rs 2.04 per share and Nomura Singapore offloaded 52.2 lakh shares at Rs 2.06 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
TVS Motor Company: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 289.24 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 73.87 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 5,321.93 crore from Rs 3,481.42 crore YoY.
United Breweries: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 97.53 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 41.82 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 3,618.09 crore from Rs 3,099.91 crore YoY.
Bharat Forge: NCLT approved the resolution plan submitted by Bharat Forge for acquisition of Sanghvi Forging & Engineering.
VST Industries: The company reported higher profit at Rs 72.83 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 70.61 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 382.70 crore from Rs 349.69 crore YoY.
Hatsun Agro Product: The company reported higher profit at Rs 57.13 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 7.95 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 1,568.87 crore from Rs 1,266.37 crore YoY.
Nippon Life India Asset Management: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 166.77 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 3.72 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 301.90 crore from Rs 274.50 crore YoY.
first published: Apr 28, 2021 07:33 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.