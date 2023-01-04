Buzzing Stocks | Avenue Supermarts, Vedanta, RailTel Corp and others in news today

Sandip Das

Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts reports 25% YoY growth in revenue at Rs 11,305 crore. The hypermarket chain operator reported standalone revenue from operations at Rs 11,304.58 crore for quarter ended December FY23, increasing 25% from Rs 9,065 crore in same period last year. The total number of stores as of December 2022 stood at 306.: Alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery for quarter ended December FY23 fell by 6% YoY to 443kt due to maintenance activities in calciners, while zinc international production increased by 32% YoY to 70kt with continued ramp-up at Gamsberg, and total saleable steel production at 306kt was lower by 13% YoY due to maintenance activities in blast furnace in Q3FY23. Its overall power sales increased by 5% YoY to 3,616 million units.: The state-run telecom infrastructure provider has received the work order from South Eastern Coalfields for providing MPLS VPN services at 529 locations under SECL command area for 5 years. The total value of the work is Rs 186.19 crore.: Subsidiary Akkalkot Highways received appointed date, from National Highways Authority of India, for construction of 6 lane with access controlled greenfield highway on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna. The construction period for the road project is 912 days from appointed date.: The country's largest power generator has commissioned India's first green hydrogen blending project. The green hydrogen blending has been started in the piped natural gas (PNG) network of NTPC Kawas township, Surat. The project is a joint effort of NTPC and Gujarat Gas.: The board of directors of the company will meet on January 6 to consider raising of funds through private placement of non-convertible debentures.: The company has completed acquisition of 50% stake in Saiganesh Enzytech Solutions by subscribing its 1.99 crore shares on private placement or preferential issue basis, for over Rs 5.99 crore. It also completed acquisition of additional stake of 4.83% in JC Biotech. Post completion of transfer of said shares, the shareholding of the company in JC Biotech has increased to 89.83%.: The Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceutical company launched a novel transdermal estradiol spray Lenzetto in the Indian market, for treatment of menopausal symptoms. Lenzetto, which is approved by USFDA & EMA for the treatment of menopausal symptoms, is manufactured in Europe by Gedeon Richter.: The housing finance company says the board of directors has appointed Apurav Agarwal, ACA, as the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company. He becomes CFO with effect from January 4.: Venugopal Lambu has resigned as Whole-time Director & President, Markets 11, to pursue opportunities outside the company. His last working day will be January 10, 2023.