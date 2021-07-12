Buzzing Stocks: Avenue Supermarts, Granules India, Sandu Pharma and other stocks in news today

Results on July 12: HFCL, HMT, Steel Strips Wheels, Amit Securities, Dr Lalchandani Labs, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Ind Bank Housing, ISMT, SM Gold, and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals.

Granules India: BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 28,56,834 equity shares in Granules at Rs 362.27 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Avenue Supermarts: The company reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 115.13 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 49.56 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 5,031.75 crore from Rs 3,833.23 crore YoY.

Federal Bank: Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Shyam Srinivasan as the MD & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from September 23, 2021 till September 22, 2024.

Delta Corp: The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 28.93 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 28.24 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 75.87 crore from Rs 48.34 crore YoY.

Sandu Pharmaceuticals: Porinju Veliyath sold 43,500 equity shares in the company at Rs 51.99 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

PTC Industries: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1.45 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1.19 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 53.03 crore from Rs 37.48 crore QoQ.

Quess Corp: The company has increased its stake in Taskmo from 16.12% to 33.33% by investing Rs 3.20 crore.

Vishal Fabrics: LTS Investment Fund sold 4.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 80.53 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Compucom Software: The company has won a tender and received a Letter of Acceptance for IT enablement of PESA/FRA Acts with other schemes for Tribal Area Development (TAD) Department, Government of Rajasthan and operations & maintenance services for a period of six months from RISL worth Rs 58.40 lakh inclusive all incident charges and taxes and excluding GST.

Unichem Laboratories: The company has received tentative approval for ANDA of Sitagliptin tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a generic version of Januvia (sitagliptin) tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, of Merck Sharpe and Dohme Corp (Merck).

Shaily Engineering Plastics: The company approved raising of funds upto Rs 300 crore, in one or more tranches by way of issuance of securities through a qualified institutions placement/preferential offer or a combination thereof.

Marksans Pharma: Shareholders approved to issue 493.24 lakh convertible warrants at Rs 74.00 per warrant totalling to Rs 365 crore to OrbiMed, a global healthcare investment firm with over $19 billion assets under management. OrbiMed has an option to convert the warrants into equity shares and thereafter will own around 10.7% stake in the company.

Emkay Global Financial Services: Equity Intelligence India sold 0.76% stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 2.6% from 3.36% on July 7.

Anjani Portland Cement: The company has purchased another 92,85,208 (6.64%) stake in Bhavya Cements from its existing Shareholders at a price of Rs 52.59 per share. This has resulted in an increase in the company's shareholding in Bhavya Cements to 89.15%.

Apcotex Industries: The company appointed Sachin J Karwa as the Chief Financial Officer in place of Suraj Badale, who will continue to work as DGM – Accounts.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries: The company approved acquisition of additional 22 acres of land for the purpose of getting distance certificate for setting up of greenfield sugar factory along with distillery at Navage Village.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 77.38 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 1.38 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 231.91 crore from Rs 99.39 crore YoY.

Metropolis Healthcare: After receiving no communication from sellers, it can be assumed that the sellers are not intending to close the transaction for acquisition of Dr. Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre and its subsidiary Centralab Healthcare Services by the company.

A-1 Acid: The company approved recommendation of issuance of fully paid up bonus share in the ratio of 3:20 (three equity share for every existing 20 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10).

Tanla Platforms | Board to consider share buyback on July 22.