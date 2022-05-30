English
    Buzzing Stocks | Aurobindo Pharma, Sun TV Network, SpiceJet and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 30, 2022 / 06:37 AM IST
    Results for May 30. Jubilant Foods, Aurobindo Pharma, Campus Activewear, Coffe Day Enterprises, LT Foods (Daawat), DCM Shriram Industries, Delhivery, Dhampure Sugar, Dhani Services, Dish TV, Dixon Technologies, Dredging Corp, Eureka Forbes, Jindal Steel, Mawana Sugar, Mcleod Russel, Medplus Health, Natco Pharma, Navkar Corp, NBCC (India), Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Radico Khaitan, Spice Jet.
    Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited to acquire stake in General Aeronautics Private Limited. Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited - a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited has signed definitive agreement to acquire 50% stake in General Aeronautics Private Limited on 27th May, 2022. Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited shall leverage its military drone and AI/ML capabilities and work with General Aeronautics for providing end to end solutions for agriculture sector. General Aeronautics is an end-to-end agri platform solution provider, based out of Bengaluru, and incorporated in 2016. It provides robotic drones and drone based solutions for crop protection services, crop health, precision- farming and yield monitoring using artificial intelligence and analytics for the agricultural sector.
    FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) net dips 33 percent on year. FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) net dips 33 percent on year to Rs 413 crore compared to Rs 616 crore last year due to steep rise in Marketing and other operating expenses. The revenue came in higher by 55 percent on year to Rs 3,774 crore.
    Astra Zeneca recommended Final Dividend for FY22. Astra Zeneca recommended a Final Dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 2022.
    Arvind Fashions revenue rises 34 percent YoY. Arvind Fashions revenue rises 34 percent YoY to Rs 917 crore as compared to Rs 685 crore, led by a strong bounce back in demand and strong footfalls, reflected in 20% like to like (LTL) growth in Feb-Mar’22. The company reported a marginal profit of Rs 1 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 45 crore during the same period last year.
    HUDCO consolidated net profit jumps 42 percent on year. HUDCO consolidated net profit jumps 42 percent on year to Rs 746.85 crore for the March ending quarter as compared to Rs 526.28 crore during the same period last year, aided by lower finance costs and impairment credit. The revenue for the housing development company remained flat with a marginal decline of 1.8 percent to Rs 1,727 crore as compared to 1,759 crore during the prior year period. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per share @ 27.5 percent for the financial year ended March 2022.
    Purvankara declared a loss of Rs 20 crore for the quarter. Purvankara declared a loss of Rs 20 crore for the quarter ended March as compared to a profit of Rs 9 crore last year due to higher sub-contractor and inventory costs. The revenue for the quarter dipped 5 percent to Rs 295.5 crore against Rs 311 crore last year. The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31,2022.
    TCI Express net dips 15.6 percent on year. TCI Express net dips 15.6 percent on year to Rs 35.93 crore for the March ending quarter compared to Rs 42.57 crore in the prior year period. The regional restrictions due to COVID, impacted the performance of the company. The revenue for the quarter however, improved by 7.3 percent to Rs 300 crore as compared to Rs 280 crore last year. The company recommended a dividend of Rs 2.00 per equity share of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.
    SUN TV consolidated net falls 16 percent. SUN TV consolidated net falls 16 percent to Rs 410 crore as compared to Rs 488 crore due to higher operating and other expenses. The revenue for the quarter inched higher by 7 percent to Rs 857 crore compared to Rs 803 crore during the prior year period.
    TCNS Clothing reports a loss of Rs 5.8 crore for the March quarter. TCNS Clothing reports a loss of Rs 5.8 crore for the March quarter against a profit of Rs 3.9 crore during the same period last year due to higher costs of raw materials, employee expenses, SG&A and other expenses. The company reported a year on year growth of 6 percent in its revenue for the quarter at Rs 234 crore.
    Welspun Corp consolidated net slumps 30.4 percent year on year. Welspun Corp net slumps 30.4 percent year on year to Rs 263.5 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 379 crore in the year ago period due to higher global energy prices and rise of commodity prices. The revenue for the quarter dipped marginally by 1.2 percent on year to Rs 2,011 crore as compared to Rs 2,035 crore a year ago. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY22.
    United Spirits consolidated net declines 12 percent. United Spirits consolidated net declines 12 percent to Rs 178.6 crore compared to Rs 203 crore earned during the same period last year due to higher raw material and marketing expenses. The revenue remained flat with a marginal growth of 1.2 percent to Rs 7,767 crore as compared to Rs 7,678 crore last year.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 30, 2022 06:37 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.