Buzzing Stocks: Aurobindo Pharma, Schablona India, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and other stocks in news today

Aurobindo Pharma | The company has obtained Drugs Controller General of India's permission to manufacture and market its generic version of Molnupiravir to be marketed as Molnaflu, licensed from MSD and Ridgeback.

Schablona India | National Company Law Tribunal has approved the scheme of amalgamation of the company with Somany Ceramics.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank | The bank has approved the appointment of Balvir Singh Gandhi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), in place of Rajni Saraf for a period of three years.

Diligent Media Corporation | Rajendra Bathula has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

India Grid Trust | The consortium of IndiGrid 1 and IndiGrid 2, wholly-owned subsidiaries of India Grid Trust, has completed the acquisition of 100 percent paid-up capital and management control of Kallam Transmission, from REC Power Development and Consultancy.

Anka India | The company has acquired complete rights of 3 Marathi motion pictures namely Date Bhet, Shreemati Umbrella, and Return Journey.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | The company approved declaration of interim dividend of Rs 7.10 per equity share for FY2021-22.

Mirch Technologies (India) | The company has appointed Shri Kiran Dasharath Jaitapkar as its CFO.

Ruttonsha International Rectifier | The company approved acquisition of 100 percent stake in Visicon Power Electronics, for Rs 2.1 crore.

Sandhar Technologies | The company has acquired 47.82 percent shareholding in Sandhar Daewha Automotive Systems (SDASPL), and accordingly SDASPL has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Equitas Small Finance Bank | Vasudevan P N reappointed as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Equitas Small Finance Bank.

KD Leisures | The company has commenced trading of clothing with effect from December 2021 and orders & billing will start from January 2022.

Natco Pharma | The company received approval for the drug Molnupiravir, which will be sold under brand name MOLNUNAT, for the treatment of Covid-19 in India.

NR Agarwal Industries | Dipankar Rai has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

GR Infraprojects | The company has emerged as L-1 bidder for the tender invited by Noida Metro Rail Corporation, for part design and construction of elevated viaduct and 5 elevated stations, of Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Project.

Mishtann Foods | The company signed Memorandum of Understanding with Government of Gujarat for the proposed project of manufacturing of grain based ethanol at Gujarat.

Adani Enterprises | The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Unnao Prayagraj Road Private Limited (UPRPL), to carry out the development, operation, maintenance and management of the project Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (toll) basis.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The company has received emergency-use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market the oral anti-viral drug Molnupiravir capsules for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19.