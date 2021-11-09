Buzzing Stocks: Aurobindo Pharma, Reliance Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, and others in the news today

Results on November 9 | Bosch, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, Astrazeneca Pharma, BHEL, HEG, Indraprastha Gas, MRF and Petronet LNG among 160 companies will release September quarter earnings on November 9.

Aurobindo Pharma | The company reported lower profit at Rs 696.7 crore in Q2FY22 as against Rs 807.2 crore in Q2FY21, revenue declined to Rs 5,941.9 crore from Rs 6,483.4 crore YoY.

Reliance Industries | Step-down subsidiary Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, LP signed agreements with Ensign Operating III, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, to divest its interest in certain upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas, USA. With this transaction, Reliance has divested all its shale gas assets and has exited from the shale gas business in North America. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Motherson Sumi Systems | Board of directors approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Cadila Healthcare | The company received order to supply 1 crore doses of ZyCoV-D vaccine to government at Rs 265 per dose.

Britannia Industries | The company reported lower profit at Rs 381.8 crore in Q2FY22 as against Rs 495.2 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 3,607.4 crore from Rs 3,419.1 crore YoY.

Kirloskar Pneumatic | PGIM India Mutual Fund acquired 5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 397 per share, whereas HDFC Mutual Fund was the seller, offloaded 5 lakh shares at same price on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Poonawalla Fincorp | Microfirm Capital Private Limited sold 1.35 crore equity shares at Rs 172.80 per share and Celica Developers Pvt Ltd sold 1.35 crore shares at Rs 171.65 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

3i Infotech | The company reported loss at Rs 23.1 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 12.9 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 177.1 crore from Rs 152.1 crore YoY.

FDC | The company has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate. It continues with its approved status from UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency), for the Ophthalmic facility located at Waluj, Maharashtra, based on the recent GMP inspection held remotely between September 6-9, 2021.

EID Parry (India) | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 470.35 crore in Q2FY22 as against Rs 562.70 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 6,978.41 crore from Rs 5,836.21 crore YoY.

Elgi Equipments | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 51.62 crore in Q2FY22 as against Rs 33.25 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 652 crore from Rs 480.27 crore YoY.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The bank posted a loss of Rs 273.79 crore in Q2FY22 as against a profit of Rs 96 crore in Q2FY21, net interest income stood at Rs 391.36 crore against Rs 470.14 crore YoY.

Mirza International | The company on November 12, will consider the proposed restructuring and other related matters.