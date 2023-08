1/18 Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company is set to launch an HIV triple combination product for children living with HIV in low- and middle-income countries under voluntary licence from ViiV Healthcare. This is the first generic to get the USFDA tentative approval for a dispersible tablet formulation of fixed dose combination of abacavir, dolutegravir and lamivudine.

2/18 Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-owned electric services company has successfully commissioned assets under North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-VI. The company received notification for the commercial operation on August 16.

3/18 Adani Power: Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund has bought 10.3 crore equity shares in Adani Group company and GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund purchased 4.9 crore shares from open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 279.15 per share, which is equivalent to 3.94% of total equity and amounted to Rs 4,244.76 crore. However, promoters Worldwide Emerging Market Holding Limited sold 4.65 crore shares in Adani Power at an average price of Rs 279.16 per share, and Afro Asia Trade and Investments offloaded 26.54 crore shares at an average price of Rs 279.18 per share.

4/18 JSW Energy: Rajiv Jain-backed GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund has purchased 1.03 crore shares or 0.62% stake in JSW Energy, via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 341.7 per share. However, promoter JSW Investments sold 2.1 crore shares or 1.28% stake in the company at same price, which amounted to Rs 717.57 crore.

5/18 One 97 Communications: Investor Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV offloaded 6.53 crore equity shares or 10.3% stake in the payment app Paytm operator, in the off-market transactions. As a result, the shareholding of Antfin, an affiliate of China's Ant Group Co, in the company reduced to 13.49%, down from 23.79% earlier. Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was the buyer in the off-market transfer of shares.

6/18 Ujjivan Financial Services: NewQuest Asia Investments II has reduced its equity stake in the financial services company to 2.7% on August 14, from 5.17% earlier. The foreign investor sold its 2.47% stake via block deals on August 14.

7/18 Essar Shipping: The company has received board approval for disinvestment in overseas direct investments (ODI) and sale of shares of wholly owned subsidiary companies - Energy II Limited, Bermuda; Essar Shipping DMCC, Dubai; and OGD Services Holdings Limited, Mauritius. After completion of said transaction, the said three companies will cease to be the subsidiaries of Essar Shipping.

8/18 Cipla: Office of the Joint Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), has issued an order for suspension of FDA license to company’s manufacturing unit at Patalganga (Unit II) for 10 days in December 2023 for non-conformance of good manufacturing practices. There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company due to the said order.

9/18 GI Engineering Solutions: The Board of Directors of the company will meet on August 19 to consider fund raising, by way of issue of securities, or convertible instruments.

10/18 Skipper: The power T&D structure manufacturer has received board approval for the issuance of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore via Rights Issue to the eligible equity shareholders as on the record date.

11/18 Shukra Pharmaceuticals: Sujay Jyotindra Mehta has resigned as Executive Director of the company, and Rai Kavoorguthu Konark as Independent director due to personal reasons. Their resignation is effective from August 16.

12/18 Kama Holdings: The chemicals company said the board of directors will meet on August 23 for considering an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

13/18 Alpa Laboratories: Shitul Shah has been appointed as an Additional Director (Executive) on the board of directors of the company. The appointment is effective from August 14.

14/18 Silver Touch Technologies: Jigar Shah has resigned as independent director from the board of directors of the company with effect from August 16, due to personal reasons.

15/18 Nagarjuna Agri Tech: Non-promoter Bhavani Nadimipalli has bought 7 lakh shares or 7.47% stake in the company. The off market transaction took place on August 10.

16/18 Religare Enterprises: Burman family-owned MB Finmart, VIC Enterprises, and Puran Associates, the promoters of Dabur India, bought additional 7.56% stake or 2.45 crore equity shares in the financial services company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 217.95 per share. Foreign portfolio investor Investment Opportunities V Pte Limited was the seller in this deal.

