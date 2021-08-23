MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: Aurobindo Pharma, CarTrade, Cadila Healthcare and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST
Medicines (Representative image)
Aurobindo Pharma: The company approved the termination of binding agreement with Cronus Pharma Specialities India for acquisition of 51% ownership in Cronus Pharma for Rs 420 crore.
Cartrade Tech: Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 4 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,590.86 per share, Goldman Sachs Trust, Goldman Sachs BRICs Fund bought 9,60,042 equity shares at Rs 1,563.43 per share, and Jupiter India Fund purchased 3,89,446 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,575.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.Moneycontrol analysed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio and scanned for the stocks where FIIs and MFs increased their stake in the June quarter. Data showed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held over 1 percent stake in 33 BSE listed stocks as on June 21. Out of 33, FIIs and MFs increased their stake (QoQ) in six stocks in the June quarter. These 6 stocks have gained 23 percent to 77 percent each in the year 2021 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Cartrade Tech: Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 4 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,590.86 per share, Goldman Sachs Trust, Goldman Sachs BRICs Fund bought 9,60,042 equity shares at Rs 1,563.43 per share, and Jupiter India Fund purchased 3,89,446 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,575.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.Moneycontrol analysed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio and scanned for the stocks where FIIs and MFs increased their stake in the June quarter. Data showed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held over 1 percent stake in 33 BSE listed stocks as on June 21. Out of 33, FIIs and MFs increased their stake (QoQ) in six stocks in the June quarter. These 6 stocks have gained 23 percent to 77 percent each in the year 2021 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Exxaro Tiles: Nexpact acquired 2,39,349 equity shares in the company at Rs 121 per share, whereas Societe Generale sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 121.76 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Exxaro Tiles: Nexpact acquired 2,39,349 equity shares in the company at Rs 121 per share, whereas Societe Generale sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 121.76 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Representative image
Karda Constructions: Elara India Opportunities Fund further increased stake in the company, buying additional 28 lakh equity shares at Rs 22.45 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila has received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19.
Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila has received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19.
TTK_Prestige
TTK Prestige: Long-term settlement has been reached with the permanent workmen at manufacturing unit at Khardi, Maharashtra.
Adani Total Gas: The company will acquire 50% stake in Smartmeters Technologies.
Adani Total Gas: The company will acquire 50% stake in Smartmeters Technologies.
AAVAS FINANCIERS
AAVAS Financiers: HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 4.25 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 2,452.5 per share and Government of Singapore bought 7,71,124 equity shares at same price on the BSE. However, Partners Group Private Equity (Master Fund), LLC sold 10,40,976 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,453.28 per share, and Partners Group ESCL Ltd offloaded 23,72,060 equity shares at Rs 2,453.62 per share, the bulk deals data showed.
Earnings
Poonawalla Fincorp: Celica Developers sold 50 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 190.13 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group
Adani Enterprises: Sebi held Adani Wilmar IPO due to investigation against Adani Enterprises.
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation: CARE downgraded rating on long term bank facilities to A- from A and outlook to Negative from Stable.
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation: CARE downgraded rating on long term bank facilities to A- from A and outlook to Negative from Stable.
ASM Technologies: The company approved raising of funds of Rs 15 crore, through issuance and allotment of equity shares on Rights basis.
ASM Technologies: The company approved raising of funds of Rs 15 crore, through issuance and allotment of equity shares on Rights basis.
Arvind Fashions: The company raised Rs 439 crore from marquee investors including promoters at a price of Rs 218.50 per equity share.
Arvind Fashions: The company raised Rs 439 crore from marquee investors including promoters at a price of Rs 218.50 per equity share.
power-generation
GE Power India: ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating for line of credit as A+ and revised the outlook to Negative from stable, and the short term rating for Line of Credit is reaffirmed as A1.
KPI Global Infrastructure: The company has successfully commissioned new capacity of 2.05 MW (DC) into existing solar power plant under IPP Category to the industrial customer against their Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).
KPI Global Infrastructure: The company has successfully commissioned new capacity of 2.05 MW (DC) into existing solar power plant under IPP Category to the industrial customer against their Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure: Investor Akash Bhanshali sold 5 lakh shares in the company via open market transaction on August 17, reducing shareholding to 6.89% from 7.21% earlier.
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure: Investor Akash Bhanshali sold 5 lakh shares in the company via open market transaction on August 17, reducing shareholding to 6.89% from 7.21% earlier.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Aug 23, 2021 07:36 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.