Buzzing Stocks: Aurobindo Pharma, CarTrade, Cadila Healthcare and other stocks in news today

Aurobindo Pharma: The company approved the termination of binding agreement with Cronus Pharma Specialities India for acquisition of 51% ownership in Cronus Pharma for Rs 420 crore.

Cartrade Tech: Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 4 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,590.86 per share, Goldman Sachs Trust, Goldman Sachs BRICs Fund bought 9,60,042 equity shares at Rs 1,563.43 per share, and Jupiter India Fund purchased 3,89,446 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,575.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.Moneycontrol analysed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio and scanned for the stocks where FIIs and MFs increased their stake in the June quarter. Data showed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held over 1 percent stake in 33 BSE listed stocks as on June 21. Out of 33, FIIs and MFs increased their stake (QoQ) in six stocks in the June quarter. These 6 stocks have gained 23 percent to 77 percent each in the year 2021 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Exxaro Tiles: Nexpact acquired 2,39,349 equity shares in the company at Rs 121 per share, whereas Societe Generale sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 121.76 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Karda Constructions: Elara India Opportunities Fund further increased stake in the company, buying additional 28 lakh equity shares at Rs 22.45 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila has received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19.

TTK Prestige: Long-term settlement has been reached with the permanent workmen at manufacturing unit at Khardi, Maharashtra.

Adani Total Gas: The company will acquire 50% stake in Smartmeters Technologies.

AAVAS Financiers: HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 4.25 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 2,452.5 per share and Government of Singapore bought 7,71,124 equity shares at same price on the BSE. However, Partners Group Private Equity (Master Fund), LLC sold 10,40,976 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,453.28 per share, and Partners Group ESCL Ltd offloaded 23,72,060 equity shares at Rs 2,453.62 per share, the bulk deals data showed.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Celica Developers sold 50 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 190.13 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Adani Enterprises: Sebi held Adani Wilmar IPO due to investigation against Adani Enterprises.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation: CARE downgraded rating on long term bank facilities to A- from A and outlook to Negative from Stable.

ASM Technologies: The company approved raising of funds of Rs 15 crore, through issuance and allotment of equity shares on Rights basis.

Arvind Fashions: The company raised Rs 439 crore from marquee investors including promoters at a price of Rs 218.50 per equity share.

GE Power India: ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating for line of credit as A+ and revised the outlook to Negative from stable, and the short term rating for Line of Credit is reaffirmed as A1.

KPI Global Infrastructure: The company has successfully commissioned new capacity of 2.05 MW (DC) into existing solar power plant under IPP Category to the industrial customer against their Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).