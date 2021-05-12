Buzzing Stocks: Asian Paints, Infosys, Godrej Consumer and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 12: Asian Paints, Lupin, UPL, Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Birla Corporation, Borosil Renewables, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, GRM Overseas, Happiest Minds Technologies, HG Infra Engineering, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Ispat Special Products, Kaycee Industries, Kennametal India, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Mid East Portfolio Management, Orient Electric, Palash Securities, Pidilite Industries, Prince Pipes and Fittings, PTL Enterprises, Sagar Cements, Saregama India, SIL Investments, Sonata Software, Swiss Military Consumer Goods, Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills, Trigyn Technologies, UPL, Vaibhav Global, Vardhman Concrete, Vikas WSP, Voltas and Yasho Industries will release quarterly earnings.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 365.84 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 229.9 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 2,730.74 crore from Rs 2,153.80 crore YoY.​

Siemens: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 334.4 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 175.7 crore in Q2FY20, revenue increased to Rs 3,483.7 crore from Rs 2,640.2 crore YoY.

BASF India: The company reported higher profit at Rs 55.81 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 44.74 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,805.5 crore from Rs 1,892.1 crore YoY.

Infosys: The company announced strategic collaboration with Britvic to accelerate their digital strategy.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 174 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 31 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 4,086 crore from Rs 3,527 crore YoY.

Astec Lifesciences: Godrej Agrovet acquired 2 lakh equity shares in Astec Lifesciences at Rs 1,199.76 per share, whereas promoter Ashok Vishwanath Hiremath sold same number of shares of the company at Rs 1,200 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Bliss GVS Pharma: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 8.15 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 5.57 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 132.05 crore from Rs 119.8 crore YoY.

Alembic: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 71.94 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 115.43 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 28.89 crore from Rs 11.48 crore YoY.

Pennar Industries: SAIF India IV FII Holdings sold 31,81,239 equity shares (2.24% shareholding) via open market transaction on May 7, reducing stake to 6.30% from 8.54% earlier.

Bajaj Electricals: ICRA retained the ratings given to the company's non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and bank facilities (line of credit), post the relinquishment and transfer of joint control and management rights of Starlite Lighting (SLL), a joint venture of the company, by the outgoing promoters of SLL (i.e. Shri Ravindra Bharati and Shri Arvind Bharati) in favour of Baja Electricals.

Andhra Paper: The company reported lower profit at Rs 32.34 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 92.92 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 362.31 crore from Rs 279.66 crore YoY.

Linde India: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 303.2 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 39 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 441.4 crore from Rs 377.2 crore YoY.

Matrimony.com: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 10.12 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 6.78 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 101.12 crore from Rs 94.1 crore YoY.